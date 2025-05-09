Stocks Rise on Earnings Amid Focus on Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to a third day of gains, with strong corporate earnings buoying the mood ahead of the Trump administration’s trade talks with China.

S&P 500 contracts added 0.2% and German stocks hit a record high. Markets were briefly jolted after President Donald Trump floated an 80% tariff on China in his social media posts, and then recovered. Brent climbed above $64 a barrel. The dollar index weakened and Treasuries steadied.

Pinterest Inc. shares surged 15% in early trading after revenue guidance topped estimates. CloudFlare Inc. and Lyft Inc. advanced on robust results. On the downside, Expedia Group Inc. fell as it cut forecast for bookings growth.

Investors are focused on the possibility of easing tensions with China, though Trump’s comments on Friday were a reality check to anyone expecting a quick solution. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to begin talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Switzerland this weekend, the first public discussions between the world’s two largest economies.

Read: US-China Trade Talks — Here’s What to Expect

Germany’s DAX Index became the first major European gauge to surpass its March record high, recouping all declines sparked by the trade war. The stock index rose as much as 0.8% to 23,528.88, exceeding the intraday peak set on March 18.

In Asia, MSCI’s benchmark gauge rose 0.7%, putting it line for a fourth straight week of gains. Meanwhile, Indian stocks and bonds extended their slide as hostilities with Pakistan escalated.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:12 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1253

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3275

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 145.21 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $102,890.56

Ether rose 6.8% to $2,335.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $61.10 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,333.39 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Robert Brand.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.