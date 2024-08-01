Stocks Rise on Fed-Friendly Data as Meta Jumps 10%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose after the latest economic figures signaled further cooling that will be key for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Following its best Fed day in two years, equities continued to push higher — albeit at a more modest pace. Just 24 hours ahead of the US jobs report, data showed unemployment claims hit an almost one-year high and worker productivity beat forecasts — helping temper growth in labor costs and adding to evidence of diminishing inflationary pressures.

Jerome Powell indicated Wednesday officials are on course to slash rates in September unless inflation progress stalls, citing risks of further jobs weakening. To Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research, the “ongoing deterioration” in economic data has become clear and “until the Fed begins cutting, they are going to look behind the curve.”

“The labor market has been flashing warning signals over the past several months,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research. “History suggests Powell is walking a very fine line on potentially waiting too long to start cutting rates before it’s too late.”

The Fed is a hot topic this week for global investors trying to time rate cuts. It’s also — unusually — a prominent feature on Corporate America’s post-earnings conference calls. The words “Federal Reserve” were on track to be mentioned about 380 times on second-quarter calls with analysts, according to a Bloomberg analysis of transcripts of S&P 500 and Stoxx 600 companies.

That would be the highest tally ever in the database’s records going back to 2001, if the current pace holds.

The S&P 500 rose to 5,550. The Bloomberg “Magnificent Seven” gauge of megacaps climbed 1.1%. The Russell 2000 of small firms was little changed. Meta Platforms Inc. jumped 10% on a sales beat. Earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. will be critical to give direction to the Nasdaq 100 after a volatile period.

Treasury 10-year yields fell one basis point to 4.02%. The pound dropped after the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since early 2020 and signaled further cautious reductions ahead.

As a risk-on momentum in US stocks showed signs of easing in July, several computer-based systematic strategy funds trimmed their equity exposure. But they may not be done selling just yet.

Commodity trading advisers, or CTAs, cut their equity positions to a two-month low in July, according to Bank of America Corp. Those funds typically use a combination of price-trend signals and volatility to determine allocation. As the stock-market advance hit a snag, CTAs unwound their positions as well.

But to BofA Securities senior equity derivatives research analyst Chintan Kotecha, those CTAs that remain long US stocks should continue to cut their positions, at least in the near-term, as the rally shows signs of stalling.

Corporate Highlights:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. reported a worse-than-expected loss after its failed bet on Tesla Inc. electric vehicles weighed on the value of cars in its fleet.

Roblox Corp., operator of a popular video-game platform for kids, projected third-quarter bookings that beat analysts’ estimates, marking a turnaround from disappointing results in the previous period.

R1 RCM Inc. will be acquired by TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $8.9 billion in an all-cash deal.

Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster Zepbound improved the long-term health of patients with obesity-related heart failure in a study, illuminating the cardiovascular benefits of the weight-loss shot.

Biogen Inc. raised its profit outlook after cost-cuts and faster sales of new drugs boosted second-quarter earnings.

Arm Holdings Plc held off on boosting its annual forecast, raising concerns that it’s not confident in its growth prospects.

American International Group Inc. booked a loss in the second quarter due to accounting charges tied to the formal separation of life and retirement business Corebridge Financial Inc.

Carvana Co. reported stronger vehicle sales and revenue than Wall Street expected in the second quarter, pushing the used-car retailer to a surprise profit.

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.1%

The Russell 2000 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0793

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2799

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 150.54 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $64,574.73

Ether fell 1.3% to $3,178.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.02%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.27%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.90%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $78.35 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,454.11 an ounce

