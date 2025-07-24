Stocks Rise to New Record on Trade Deal Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global equities continued their rally as bulls drew fresh conviction from signs the US may strike more trade deals soon after clinching a pact with Japan.

A gauge of the world’s stocks hit a new record high, helped by a 1% gain in Asia. Japanese benchmarks jumped as much as 2%, fueled by the financial sector, while the yen rose as investors speculated the trade deal will make an interest-rate hike more likely. Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.3% after Alphabet Inc.’s earnings. Tesla Inc. shares dropped in after-hours on a weak forecast.

Futures for European stocks advanced 1.3% following reports the US was closing in on an agreement with the European Union that would set a 15% tariff for most products after the accord with Japan. The European Central Bank is expected to leave interest rates untouched for the first time in more than a year later Thursday.

The de-escalation in global trade tensions have reassured investors, easing fears of a prolonged trade war and fueling gains across global markets. Investors have bet that Washington would adopt a pragmatic approach before tariffs meaningfully impact corporate profits.

“The deal with Japan and the potential 15% deal with the EU will spur confidence for investors that tariff affects won’t be as bad as once feared,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets. “Caution will still come from negotiations with the US and China, but last night’s updates will certainly give the market hopes that a similar number will be on the cards in those talks.”

Trump suggested that he would not go below 15% as he sets so-called reciprocal tariff rates ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.

“A deal with the EU within the next week would almost entirely defuse the impact of the Aug. 1 tariff expiry deadline,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia.

The US will evaluate the implementation of the trade agreement every quarter, and if Trump is unhappy, tariffs will go back to the 25% rate both for cars and the rest of Japan’s products, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned.

Bessent is scheduled to meet with Chinese officials in Stockholm next week for discussion aimed at extending a tariff truce.

In a sign of stability, the market’s so-called fear gauge — the VIX — collapsed to 15 after topping 52 at the height of April’s tariff-fueled turmoil.

Meanwhile, a gauge of the dollar retreated after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “has got to go.” President Donald Trump will visit the Federal Reserve Thursday, according to the White House.

Corporate News:

Trump said he considered attempting to break up Nvidia Corp. to increase competition in artificial intelligence chips before finding out “it’s not easy in that business.” Nvidia shares rose almost 1% in after-hours trading.

Automakers called for Europe to further stimulate demand for battery-powered vehicles after sales of all new cars fell in June by the most in 10 months.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:33 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 1.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1776

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 146.02 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1477 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $118,337.11

Ether rose 1.8% to $3,633.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.39%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.595%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $65.56 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

