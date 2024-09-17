Stocks Rise With Retail Data in Focus Before Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US equity futures rose as traders looked forward to a final set of economic data for clues on the size of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest-rate cut.

Retailers led the advance in Europe’s Stoxx 600, while Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed, signaling a rebound after Monday’s rotation out of tech megacaps on Wall Street. Intel Corp. rallied 8.1% in premarket after the chipmaker won new business from Amazon.com Inc. The dollar steadied following a four-day decline and Treasury yields edged lower.

On the eve of the Fed’s first rate cut in more than four years, investor attention will home in on US retail figures due later. Opinion in markets is divided between expectations that the Fed will cut by 25 basis points, or by 50.

“August’s US retail sales report is, arguably, the most important of today’s releases, given that a soft print would likely see participants go ‘all-in’ on the idea of a jumbo 50 basis point Fed cut tomorrow,” wrote Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd., in a note. “Though it’s tough to imagine an equally aggressive paring of dovish bets were the data to beat expectations.”

Former Federal Reserve Bank of New York President Bill Dudley is among those expecting a 50 basis-point move. “Monetary policy is tight, when it should be neutral or even easy,” he wrote in a Bloomberg column. “And a bigger move now makes it easier for the Fed to align its projections with market expectations, rather than delivering an unpleasant surprise not warranted by the economic outlook.”

For Jacques Henry, head of cross-asset research at Silex in Geneva, such a large reduction is “a double-edged sword,” as it could suggest the Fed is worried the US economy is slowing faster than expected.

The quarter-point cut he expects brings the risk of some short-term disappointment for equity markets. “There could be some drawback on sectors such as real estate and tech,” Henry said.

Meanwhile, optimism around Fed rate cuts has boosted investor sentiment for the first time since June, according to a global survey by Bank of America Corp. Fund managers see a 79% chance of a soft landing as rate cuts support the economy.

Still, investors are “nervous bulls,” with risk appetite tumbling to an 11-month low, said BofA strategist Michael Hartnett. The poll also showed a big rotation into bond-sensitive sectors such as utilities from those that typically benefit from a robust economy.

In commodities, gold remained near record levels Tuesday, with traders betting bullion will benefit from a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields following the Fed decision. Oil edged higher.

Key events this week:

Germany ZEW, Tuesday

US business inventories, industrial production, retail sales, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US US Conf. Board leading index, initial jobless claims, US existing home sales, Thursday

FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Friday

Euro-zone consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 9:53 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1142

The Japanese yen was little changed at 140.54 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0949 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3224

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $58,764.11

Ether rose 1.6% to $2,309.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.61%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.11%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.74%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,577.99 an ounce

