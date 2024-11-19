Stocks Shake Off War Angst Before Nvidia’s Results: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rebounded in a volatile session marked by geopolitical headlines, with Nvidia Corp. climbing ahead of its results. Bitcoin extended its post-election rally.

Trading in options signals Nvidia’s results Wednesday will be the most-important catalyst left this year — more than the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, according to Barclays Plc strategists. The chipmaker at the forefront of the artificial-intelligence boom rose 4.9%, leading gains in the S&P 500. An earlier slide in equities was driven by Ukraine’s first strike with US missiles in Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s approval of an updated nuclear doctrine.

To Gaurav Mallik at Pallas Capital Advisors, geopolitical uncertainties are indeed a recipe for volatility. As for Nvidia’s results, he’s expecting strong numbers, citing capital expenditure by big tech and his view that there’s still “no clear substitute” for the company’s chips.

“This market is fickle,” said Nancy Tengler at Laffer Tengler Investments. “Stocks ultimately trade on earnings and they have been great. I don’t recommend stocks ahead of earnings, but if NVDA sells off, jump in.”

The S&P 500 added 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps advanced 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.

US 10-year yields slid two basis points to 4.39%. Oil and gold rose.

Corporate Highlights:

Walmart Inc. boosted its outlook for the year on a solid start to the holiday season and strong demand from US consumers searching for value.

Lowe’s Cos. extended its streak of declining sales during the third quarter as it continued to feel the ripple effects of a weak housing market.

Alphabet Inc.’s Chrome browser could go for as much as $20 billion if a judge agrees to a Justice Department proposal to sell the business, in what would be a historic crackdown on one of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Super Micro Computer Inc. hired a new auditor and filed a plan to come into compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. and Juniper Networks Inc. representatives met with Justice Department antitrust enforcers last week in a final effort to persuade the agency not to challenge their proposed $14 billion deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Lisa Cook and Michelle Bowman speak, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed factory index, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0595

The British pound was unchanged at $1.2678

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.70 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $92,640.14

Ether fell 1.3% to $3,108.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.34%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $69.58 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,633.47 an ounce

