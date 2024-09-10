Stocks Shrug Off ‘Big Bank Gloom’ as Tech Rallies: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — A rally in the world’s biggest technology companies lifted stocks, countering a slew of cautious comments from bank executives that sent financial shares tumbling.
In a session of many twists and turns, the S&P 500 wiped out losses. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps after a bullish analyst call. Oracle Corp. hit an all-time high. Bank of America Corp. said results for investment banking will come in lower than some on Wall Street expected. JPMorgan Chase & Co. also tempered its earnings optimism. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signaled its trading unit is on course to drop 10% from the prior year.
Traders also weighed election risks ahead of the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The match-up promises more clarity for investors who’ve already spent months parsing campaign-trail language around tax proposals, tariff projections, government spending plans and policies on energy, electric vehicles, health care and more.
In the run-up to the consumer price index, a 22V Research survey showed that 56% of respondents believe that its core measure is on a Fed-friendly glide path. Meantime, the share of investors expecting a recession has stayed elevated. Roughly 48% of investors surveyed expect the market reaction to CPI to be “mixed/negligible,” 32% said “risk-on” and only 20% “risk-off.”
“Given the market’s aggressive expectations for Fed rate cuts, a hotter reading should lead to downside volatility,” said Sameer Samana at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “A cooler print has more two-way risk as it creates more room for the Fed to cut, but may also indicate the economy is slowing faster than anticipated.”
The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps climbed 1.4%. The Russell 2000 of small firms retreated 0.2%. The KBW Bank Index sank 1.8%.
Treasury 10-year yields dropped six basis points to 3.64%. Brent futures dropped below $70 as oversupply fears deepened.
Key events this week:
- US CPI, Wednesday
- Japan PPI, Thursday
- ECB rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday
- Eurozone industrial production, Friday
- Japan industrial production, Friday
- U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:25 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%
- The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%
- Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.4%
- The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.2%
- KBW Bank Index fell 1.8%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.1027
- The British pound was little changed at $1.3084
- The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 142.33 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $57,518.26
- Ether rose 0.9% to $2,362.81
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.64%
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.13%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.82%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.9% to $66.06 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,515.65 an ounce
