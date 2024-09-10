Stocks Shrug Off ‘Big Bank Gloom’ as Tech Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in the world’s biggest technology companies lifted stocks, countering a slew of cautious comments from bank executives that sent financial shares tumbling.

In a session of many twists and turns, the S&P 500 wiped out losses. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps after a bullish analyst call. Oracle Corp. hit an all-time high. Bank of America Corp. said results for investment banking will come in lower than some on Wall Street expected. JPMorgan Chase & Co. also tempered its earnings optimism. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signaled its trading unit is on course to drop 10% from the prior year.

Traders also weighed election risks ahead of the first debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The match-up promises more clarity for investors who’ve already spent months parsing campaign-trail language around tax proposals, tariff projections, government spending plans and policies on energy, electric vehicles, health care and more.

In the run-up to the consumer price index, a 22V Research survey showed that 56% of respondents believe that its core measure is on a Fed-friendly glide path. Meantime, the share of investors expecting a recession has stayed elevated. Roughly 48% of investors surveyed expect the market reaction to CPI to be “mixed/negligible,” 32% said “risk-on” and only 20% “risk-off.”

“Given the market’s aggressive expectations for Fed rate cuts, a hotter reading should lead to downside volatility,” said Sameer Samana at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “A cooler print has more two-way risk as it creates more room for the Fed to cut, but may also indicate the economy is slowing faster than anticipated.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps climbed 1.4%. The Russell 2000 of small firms retreated 0.2%. The KBW Bank Index sank 1.8%.

Treasury 10-year yields dropped six basis points to 3.64%. Brent futures dropped below $70 as oversupply fears deepened.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Japan PPI, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Japan industrial production, Friday

U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:25 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.4%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.2%

KBW Bank Index fell 1.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1027

The British pound was little changed at $1.3084

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 142.33 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $57,518.26

Ether rose 0.9% to $2,362.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.64%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.13%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.82%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.9% to $66.06 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,515.65 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.