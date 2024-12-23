Stocks Shrug Off Weak Data as Big Tech Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in some of the world’s largest technology companies spurred a rebound in stocks, following a brief slide driven by a weaker-than-expected report on US consumer confidence.

While most major groups in the benchmark retreated on Monday, Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. drove a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps up over 1%. It was still a thin trading session at the start of a holiday-shortened week, with the S&P 500’s volume 20% below the average of the past month.

“Primary uptrends remain intact for equities despite the recent profit-taking,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Given the short-term oversold conditions, we expect a Santa Claus rally to be a strong possibility this year.”

Earlier Monday, stocks lost steam momentarily after data showed US consumer confidence unexpectedly sank for the first time in three months on concerns about the outlook for the economy.

“The economic outlook is deteriorating,” said Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research. “This was true before the Fed’s December confab and remains true after. The risk of the Fed flip-flopping is quite high.”

The S&P 500 added 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3%.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced four basis points to 4.56%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.

Meantime, Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says negative breadth — where the number of constituents falling outnumber those that are rising — may not matter as much for high-quality stock indexes with robust price momentum. Investors have shown a growing propensity to use price momentum as a key factor in their investment strategy, while de-emphasizing portfolio rebalancing, he noted.

“This all helps to explain the extreme concentration we’re seeing in many equity markets,” Wilson said. “The anomaly between breadth and price that so many are highlighting could normalize if/when the abundance of liquidity subsides.”

Corporate Highlights:

Qualcomm Inc. prevailed at trial against Arm Holdings Plc’s claim that it breached a license for chip technology that the world’s largest maker of mobile-phone processors acquired when it bought a startup in 2021.

Rumble Inc., a video-sharing platform, said that Tether is set to acquire a stake in the firm for $7.50 per share.

Nordstrom Inc. is going private through an all-cash transaction valued at about $6.25 billion in a bet by the founding family that the department-store company will be more successful without the scrutiny and demands of the public market.

MetLife Inc. is nearing a deal to buy PineBridge Investments’ assets outside of China from Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li’s Pacific Century Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Xerox has agreed to buy the laser printer maker Lexmark International Inc. from a consortium of Asian investors in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. is in exclusive talks with Playa Hotels & Resorts NV over strategic options that may include an acquisition of the all-inclusive resort owner.

The Container Store Group Inc. has filed for bankruptcy to address mounting losses and a substantial debt load that has weighed on the chain.

Aviva Plc agreed to buy Direct Line Insurance Group Plc for roughly £3.7 billion ($4.65 billion) in a deal that would create the UK’s largest motor insurer.

Prosus NV is acquiring online travel agency Despegar.com Corp. for $1.7 billion as the Dutch technology investor seeks to expand its online commerce presence in Latin America.

Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. took their first historic steps toward merging, in hopes of creating a juggernaut that can survive aggressive competition from China that’s roiling the industry.

Key events this week:

Christmas Day, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boxing Day, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US goods trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 11:48 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0406

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2529

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 157.07 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $93,922.31

Ether rose 2.3% to $3,357.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.56%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.33%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $68.63 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,614.02 an ounce

