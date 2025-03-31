Stocks Sink at Quarter-End as Tariff Fears Spread: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stock markets tumbled, with S&P 500 futures heading for a 1% loss on the final day of a bruising quarter, on intensifying worries about the impact of US tariffs. Gold topped a record and Treasuries rallied.

Nasdaq 100 contracts dropped 1.4%. Palantir Technologies Inc. and Tesla Inc. sank more than 4.5% in premarket trading. Airline shares slid after Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. warned of flagging ticket sales on flights from the US in a sign Americans are growing cautious on overseas travel.

European and Asian markets also slumped. The Stoxx 600 index retreated almost 2%. Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 4.1% to enter a correction as exporter- and chip-related stocks were hammered.

The selloff on Monday was broad-based as investors hunkered down after a quarter that’s driven the S&P 500 down 5.1%, the worst three-month performance since 2022. Meanwhile, Wall Street strategists continued to cut their projections, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Kostin trimming his S&P 500 target for a second time this month.

Kostin expects the benchmark to end the year around 5,700 points versus his previous estimate of 6,200, citing a higher recession risk. The new target implies gains of just 2% from Friday’s close, and is among the lowest on Wall Street, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“It’s all about the tariff uncertainty,” Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar said. “The negative scenario for the market would be that April 2 just marks the starting point of negotiation, and we have an extended period of negotiations where there is not much clarity on the tariff structure.”

Trump’s reciprocal tariff push is set to begin on April 2. Depending on the scale of what’s announced, Bloomberg Economics sees scope for a 4% hit to US GDP over a two- to three-year period, alongside a 2.5% increase in prices.

In addition, the US president also threatened curbs on “all oil coming out of Russia.” if the Kremlin refuses a ceasefire with Ukraine, NBC News reported. Brent crude futures rose 0.7%

Speculation is also increasing that the trade war will spur more interest-rate cuts at the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Ten-year Treasuries dropped six basis points to about 4.19% on Monday, while Bund yields fell about three basis points.

Treasuries have outperformed stocks this quarter, heading for a gain of more than 2.5%. It’s the first time that’s happened since the pandemic onset in March 2020.

Jamie Niven, senior portfolio manager at Candriam, said 10-year US rates may slide below 4% as early as this week. “What’s changed is that markets are now starting to price the downside in risk assets as a recession risk and therefore Treasures rally,” he added.

Meanwhile, gold prices rose to a new record high above $3,100 an ounce. Haven demand has lifted the precious metal more than 18% this year.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1% as of 7:53 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0822

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2953

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 149.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $82,240.98

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,817.53

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.70%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $69.55 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,117.62 an ounce

