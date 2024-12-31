Stocks Skid at End of Best S&P 500 Run Since 1990s: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A string of volatile sessions for US stocks extended into 2024’s last day, marking an ominous close to an otherwise stellar year for North American equity investors.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped for a fourth consecutive session in a year-end pullback that has shaved more than a trillion dollars from large-cap market values. Still, losses remain just a blip in a advance that has lifted the S&P 500 more than 50% since the start of 2023, the best two-year gain since the late 1990s.

While yields remained higher across maturities on Tuesday, a broad gauge of Treasuries eked out an annual gain, albeit a smaller one than in 2023. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index had its best year in nearly a decade.

It was a year in which stocks, particularly those of US technology companies, outshone virtually every other asset class. The S&P 500 has gained 23% in 2024, rising for the fifth time in six years, in an advance that added $10 trillion to US equity values. The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 16%.

In fixed income, the Vanguard Total Bond market exchange-traded fund finished with a gain of 1.5% including dividends, while the Bloomberg Commodity Index was essentially unchanged. An ETF tracking a cross-asset portfolio encompassing equities, bonds and commodities, the RPAR Risk Parity ETF, was also little changed after dropping 6% in December.

Even as the US economy chugs along, cross-asset investors are heading into 2025 facing an array of challenges, first among them inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response to it — especially after Chair Jerome Powell signaled there would be fewer interest-rate cuts going forward. Another question is how President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies will affect consumer prices and federal finances.

Among individual commodities, gold had its best year since 2010. Oil rose in thin holiday trading to close out a flat performance in 2024 as the market braces for a global surplus next year. Cocoa’s 178% annual gain was driven by market volatility and concerns about supply.

European natural gas prices rose to the highest level since last November in anticipation of a halt in Russian flows via Ukraine on New Year’s Day.

European trading was muted in the final session of the year, with several markets shut on New Year’s Eve and shortened sessions in London and Paris. In Asia, trading was also thin because several regional markets including South Korea’s were shut for a public holiday. Japanese markets are closed through Jan. 6. Stocks fell in Australia and mainland China, with those in Hong Kong flat.

Key events this week:

New Year’s Day holiday, Wednesday

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 4:02 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0361

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2521

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.33 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $93,503.26

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,343.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $71.80 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,623.12 an ounce

