Stocks Slump With Treasuries as Tariffs Kick In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The stampede from stocks and bonds gathered momentum on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump hiked trade tariffs to a 100-year high and ratcheted up pressure on China.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries briefly surged above 5% for the first time since November 2023 amid growing doubts about the haven status of US sovereign bonds. The dollar weakened for a second day. Europe’s stock benchmark fell as much as 3.6%. Oil sank to a fresh four-year low.

The selloff fueled declines in government debt in other markets worldwide. The UK’s borrowing costs surged to the highest since 1998, and Japanese 40-year bond yields struck a record high.

US equity futures briefly turned positive and Treasuries pared losses after China signaled it was open to dialog with the US, though it reiterated it had the will and means to “fight to the end,” leaving investors on tenterhooks. The Asian nation hasn’t immediately responded to the new US levies.

“We’re well into an escalation phase in the trade war and investors have just nothing to hold onto at the moment,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG Markets Ltd. “What’s clear now is that the US bond market is no longer a safe haven for investors but on the contrary is piling pressure on stock markets.”

The worsening trade conflict — with Trump raising levies on China to 104% — has been condemned by investors including Bill Ackman and prompted economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to raise the probability of a US recession. That would complicate the Federal Reserve’s policy response if it has to contend with an inflation spike brought on by the tariffs.

Investors are also gripped by concerns that something may break in the financial plumbing as volatility and stress build across markets. Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, warned about a “once-in-a-lifetime” breakdown occurring in monetary, political and geopolitical orders.

“We’re reaching a new stage in the selloff with now serious concerns that the high volatility could trigger market accidents and possibly something systemic,” said Alexandre Hezez, chief investment officer at Group Richelieu in Paris. “If the Fed is forced to intervene and cut interest rates despite Trump’s inflationary policies, then 10-years yields will jump even further.”

The 10-year Treasury yield was up about five basis points at 4.35%, and has added more than 40 basis points this week.

Adding to signs of concerns about the US economy, an index of the dollar fell for a second day with the currency dropping against all of its Group-of-10 peers. Instead, investors piled into the yen and Swiss franc as haven assets. The euro climbed above $1.10.

Tuesday’s slide in the S&P 500 extended its drop since the president detailed worldwide levies last Wednesday to more than 12%. It was also another day of nearly unprecedented volume on US equity markets, with more than 23 billion shares changing hands.

“There is a question about the plumbing that needs to hold in order for markets to remain reasonably orderly while the moves have been significant,” said Grace Peters, EMEA head of investment strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank. The Treasury selloff is “indicative of growing degrees of stress and concern on a cross-asset basis and that is flowing through some of the equity price action as well,” she said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 5:29 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.7%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1027

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.2823

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 145.35 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $77,223.45

Ether fell 0.4% to $1,474.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.61%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.68%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.3% to $57.59 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2.1% to $3,044.85 an ounce

