Stocks Stall Near Record Highs as Tech Retreats: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks took a breather on Thursday after gains since President Donald Trump’s inauguration had taken European and US benchmarks close to record highs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed after coming within a hair’s breadth of an all-time high on Wednesday. Technology shares fell more than 1%, giving up most of the previous day’s advance. Puma SE plunged after the German sportswear maker missed earnings estimates.

US equity futures dipped after the S&P 500 also closed on the brink of record peak, propelled by optimism over artificial intelligence and a batch of earnings from corporate heavyweights. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.4% and those on the S&P 500 were down 0.2%.

Markets are still digesting the impact of Trump’s first few days in office, which have sent mixed signals to investors. While his move to boost AI spending buoyed tech megacaps on Wednesday, the risk of tariffs on major trading partners still weighs on sentiment. He has threatened levies on Europe and China, though he has so far held off from implementing any measures.

“We continue to expect near-term volatility as markets react to incoming Trump headlines, and see negative impact on targeted regions if the administration follows through with the proposed tariffs,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But we also believe US equities have room to grind higher as growth momentum continues.”

Yields on 10 year Treasuries were little changed at around 4.60%. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

Also in focus on Thursday will be US jobless-claims data, as well as Trump’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos and fourth-quarter earnings reports from companies including General Electric Co., American Airlines Group Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks advanced after Chinese officials reassured investors of the government’s commitment to supporting the market and boosting share prices. The MSCI Asia Pacific index climbed for the fourth session, set for the longest winning streak in nearly a month, as gains in mainland Chinese shares pushed up the benchmark CSI 300 Index by as much as 1.8% before trimming some of its advance.

A briefing hosted by China’s securities regulator, which said local insurers and mutual funds should add to their equity holdings, helped improve the dour equity mood among Chinese investors after the tariff threat from Trump earlier this week weighed on sentiment.

“This is like stacking the firewood to build a campfire: we are setting up for a more constructive environment, but you need a spark,” said Tai Hui, JPMorgan Asset Management’s APAC chief market strategist. “A lot of investors internationally are concerned that further deterioration in the US-China relationship could impact investment.”

The Bank of Japan is on track to raise interest rates to the highest level since 2008 on Friday, as the central bank makes steady progress toward normalization just as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank start to mull a pause in their easing cycles.

In commodities, oil edged lower after an industry report pointed to the first gain in US crude stockpiles since mid-November, as the market watched for further pledges on global trade from President Trump. Gold held near the highest level since October.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:23 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0399

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.49 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2933 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2303

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $102,290.36

Ether fell 1.2% to $3,218.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.60%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

