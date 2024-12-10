Stocks Steady as China Bump Fades Ahead of US CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to a steady open for Wall Street, as traders waited to see if a key inflation report will reinforce expectations of an interest-rate cut this month from the Federal Reserve.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 inched up about 0.1%. Software maker Oracle Corp. was a key premarket mover, sliding as much as 8.8% after quarterly results underwhelmed. Nvidia Corp. looked set to extend losses following news that China is probing the AI chipmaker over alleged anti-monopoly violations. US-listed Chinese shares also slipped, ceding gains notched the previous day after Beijing pledged to loosen monetary policy.

Uncertainty on whether China will follow up on its stimulus pledges weighed on Europe’s Stoxx 600 index, which is set to snap an eight-day winning streak. Other market concerns include the renewed upheaval in the Middle East and the possibility that sticky inflation could persuade the Fed to pause its rate-cutting cycle this month.

Wednesday’s consumer price index print in the US will be the final major price reading before the Fed’s policy meeting next week. Any indication that progress has stalled on the inflation front could well undercut the chances of a third straight reduction in rates. Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index and Treasury yields edged higher.

“Markets seem to have run out of steam going into the end of the year and participants are waiting for some kind of fresh catalyst,” said Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG Bank Ltd.

Turning to the upcoming inflation data, Hardman noted that even a relatively robust monthly payrolls reading had not derailed bets on further policy easing. Money markets currently see about an 80% chance of a quarter-point easing next week.

“It would have to be a really bad CPI report tomorrow to make the market pare back expectations for a cut this month,” he said. “You have to assume if it comes in in line with expectations, it’s not going to really alter the view.”

The week is a major one for policy making, with the European Central Bank expected to cut rates for the fourth time this year, amid a deteriorating economic outlook and political turmoil in France and Germany. The Swiss National Bank is also forecast to trim rates on Thursday.

A key focus will be China’s Central Economic Work Conference — due to start Wednesday — where authorities could hint at more fiscal support to follow up their pledge for “moderately loose” monetary policy in 2025. Chinese stocks rose as much as 3.3% on Tuesday, only to hand back most of those gains by the close.

“The proof will be in the pudding but these statements do seem to show the authorities are poised to take more aggressive action and are encouraging,” said Rupert Thompson, chief economist at IBOSS, Kingswood Group.

Investors are also monitoring the upsurge in geopolitical risk in the Middle East, after rebel forces toppled Bashar-al-Assad’s regime in Syria. Oil prices eased, however, as concerns over a looming supply glut overshadowed the political risks and China’s stimulus plan.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:14 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0531

The British pound was little changed at $1.2757

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 151.68 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $97,583.06

Ether rose 1% to $3,736.02

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.23%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.13%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $68.15 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,677.62 an ounce

