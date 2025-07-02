Stocks Trade in Narrow Range Before Economic Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks traded in a tight range as investors held off from adding more bets to their portfolios ahead of June payrolls data from the US Thursday. Japanese shares dropped on President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat.

Contracts for the S&P 500 edged up 0.3% while an index of Asian shares was flat – paring most of its earlier losses. The Nikkei-225 Stock Average declined 0.2% after Trump threatened to hike tariffs on Japan and deepened his criticism of the country for not accepting US rice exports. A gauge of the dollar edged back toward a three-year low set Tuesday.

Investors are closely monitoring the economic data and trade tensions after Trump said he won’t delay the July 9 deadline for imposing higher levies on trading partners. Stock markets — which once swung wildly on trade headlines — appear to see little risk, as equity indexes sit near all-time highs. The calm is being fueled by expectations Trump will extend his tariff deadline based on his pattern of threatening first and backing down later.

“We are locked firmly in wait-and-see mode” ahead of the jobs data, said Tony Sycamore, market strategist at IG Australia Pte. “If the report is softer than expected, it will strongly support the case for a dovish pivot. I see the chances of a rate cut in July building up,” he said.

The June employment report, due on Thursday given the July 4 holiday on Friday, is forecast to show growth in the workforce easing to about 110,000 new jobs from 139,000 the prior month, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The unemployment rate is seen nudging up to 4.3%.

For a Federal Reserve awaiting more clarity on the potential inflationary impact from tariffs, any pronounced deterioration in the labor market would likely lead to more pressure on officials to lower interest rates.

On trade, Trump has for weeks sought to exert leverage over US trading partners with threats to set high levies on governments he sees as being difficult, and then back down — a strategy analysts and strategists call “TACO” for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

Trump’s latest tariff comments don’t pose a major threat to Japanese stocks, said Neil Newman, head strategist at Astris Advisory Japan.

“I read from his rhetoric President Trump has run out of things to complain about,” he said. “I believe there is too much on the Japanese negotiation table for the Americans to walk away from, but we know Trump will push to the limits to get more. This is just noise.”

Separately, Trump’s $3.3 trillion tax and spending cut bill passed the Senate after Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote. House lawmakers are returning to Washington from a holiday week to vote Wednesday on the Senate version of the bill, but face Republican resistance from moderate and ultra-conservative GOP lawmakers.

In commodities, gold held an advance, after rallying 2% over the previous two sessions while oil steadied in Wednesday trading.

Corporate Highlights:

SoftBank Group Corp.’s $6.5 billion acquisition of semiconductor designer Ampere Computing LLC is facing a potentially lengthy probe by the US government.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. shares plunged as much as 26% in Sydney after group chief executive officer of the Brisbane, Australia-based company will step down after just one year in the role.

Chinese automaker stocks such as Xpeng rose after the companies reported upbeat sales growth in June compared to a year ago.

Shares of HDB Financial Services Ltd. jumped as much as 15% in their trading debut in Mumbai.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 1:35 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1797

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 143.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1649 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $106,200.7

Ether rose 0.6% to $2,431.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

