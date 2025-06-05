Stocks Trade Rangebound, Rally in Treasuries Fades: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks struggled for direction and made modest moves as investors avoided taking long-term risky bets ahead on US payrolls data Friday.

Equity-index futures for the US dipped 0.1% while those for European stocks were flat. Asian shares were little changed. Japanese government bonds rose after an auction of 30-year debt wasn’t as bad as investors had feared. Treasuries steadied. Bonds had rallied across the curve Wednesday as data showed a contraction in US service providers and a deceleration in hiring.

Investors are staying on the sidelines awaiting US data and a rate decision by the European Central bank Thursday. US economic activity has fallen slightly in recent weeks, indicating tariffs and uncertainty are hurting the economy. Still, a gauge of global stocks closed at a record high Wednesday amid speculation that the worst may be over after the tumult fueled by President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ announcement two months ago.

Swings in the market “have become perhaps a bit less violent since Liberation Day,” said Christina Woon, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments, on Bloomberg Television. A “bit of Trump fatigue” is one reason, she said.

The Institute for Supply Management’s index of services dropped a touch below the 50 level that separates expansion and contraction. Private payrolls rose the least in two years. Nonfarm payroll jobs data due Friday will provide further clarity.

On Wednesday, two- to 10-year yields reached the lowest levels since at least May 9 after the ISM Services gauge for last month signaled contraction for the first time in a year.

“Markets are likely to view this through the lens of disappointment on the real growth side,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “While this represents good news for the US economy in terms of potential rate relief, the improvement already priced into equities and credit spreads could be challenged by this series of weaker numbers.”

Traders of swap contracts that predict Fed rate changes priced in higher odds of two quarter-point cuts by year-end, in October and December. The possibility of a move in September increased to more than 90% from around 82%. Later Thursday, the European Central Bank will hand down an interest rate decision.

Meanwhile, China’s services activity expanded at a faster pace in May, a private survey showed, in a sign the consumer economy is stabilizing while higher US tariffs threaten demand for exports.

In Japan, the 30-year government bond auction saw the weakest demand since 2023, ramping up pressure on the government to adjust issuance. This came after disappointing demand at sales of 20-year and 40-year bonds late last month exposed investor concern about a lack of buyers for longer tenors.

Thursday’s results will amp up scrutiny of issuance in the world’s biggest bond market, with the US set to sell both 10- and 30-year debt next week. Investors there are already demanding more compensation to hold long-dated Treasuries due to growing anxiety about America’s widening fiscal deficit.

In corporate news, shares of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. declined after the Nikkei reported the company has halted production of the Swift model on rare earth supply.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW AG are in talks with suppliers to prevent shortages of components containing these materials, with the former discussing stockpiling certain items. Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. said it’s taking longer for some parts to get through China’s approval process for exporting rare earths, with shipping costs rising in some cases.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 6:51 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1408

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 143.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1804 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3545

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $104,714.12

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,613.74

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.36%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.460%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,362.61 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $62.72 a barrel

