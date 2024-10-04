Stocks Trim Gains as Traders Digest Labor Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks pared earlier gains on concerns that a stronger-than-expected jobs report signals that inflation may be more entrenched than expected. Treasuries sold off after the data dented expectations of another big rate cut by the US central bank next month.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 still remained modestly higher after a blowout report on the labor market highlighted the strength of the US economy and boosted soft landing expectations. The policy-sensitive two-year US Treasury yield climbed 16 basis points to 3.86%. Traders are now pricing in a higher likelihood of a quarter-point rate reduction in November.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 254,000 in September following an upwardly revised 72,000 advance over the the prior two months, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. Apart from Friday’s jobs report, a slew of other economic data this week — including private-sector job numbers and a measure of the services sector — painted a picture of a resilient US economy.

After the recent data, Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, is one of the many market watchers expecting the Fed to slow its pace of rate cuts.

“Today’s data hit a grand slam with payrolls coming in strong, positive revisions, and unemployment falling,” she said. “The economy is heading into the post-season solidly. This is a beat on every aspect and the Fed must be smiling as they got their bats out.”

Others are not as optimistic. Mohamed El-Erian warned the Fed that its fight against inflation isn’t over.

“This is not just a solid labor market, but if you take these numbers at face value, it’s a strong labor market late in the cycle,” El-Erian, the president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, told Bloomberg Television on Friday.

Here’s what else Wall Street is saying about the jobs report:

Eric Merlis, managing director and co-head of global markets at Citizens:

“It looks like we may be coming in for a soft landing after all. While geopolitical events could still throw a monkey wrench into things, today’s jobs numbers should ease concerns about the labor market. Today’s report should give the Fed more flexibility as it looks to continue lowering rates and it should help counter arguments that the Fed acted too late.”

Joe Gaffoglio, President and CEO at Mutual Of America Capital Management:

“The jobs report for September underscores an economy that is generally strong overall, as unemployment remains relatively low, while inflation moves towards the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.”

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors:

“US employment data has been the focal point for bond and equity markets for the last two months and that will continue to be the case as everyone tries to second guess Fed policy. As it stands, a half-point cut must now be off the cards at their next meeting, although we do have one more jobs report before then – guess what we’ll all be looking at!”

Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, E*Trade:

“Based on this data, not only is the jobs market not falling off a cliff, it doesn’t appear to be anywhere near the edge. There’s another jobs report due out before the Fed makes its next interest rate decision in early November, but this level of labor-market strength will make it more likely the Fed goes with a smaller cut.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0969

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3104

The Japanese yen fell 1.1% to 148.50 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $60,867.41

Ether rose 0.6% to $2,356.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.95%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.21%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $74.49 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,649.81 an ounce

