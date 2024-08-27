Stocks Waver in Thin Trading Before Nvidia Reports: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks posted small moves as investors held off making decisions before Nvidia Corp. earnings and US inflation data later in the week.

US equity futures were little changed. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index added 0.2% as mining stocks led gains. Trading volumes were low, with activity on most European benchmarks about half of the average level from the past 30 days. Treasuries and the dollar were also steady.

The stakes are high ahead of Nvidia, which reports on Wednesday, especially after an earnings season that showed disappointing results for other “Magnificent Seven” megacaps. Investors will also be watching data on US economic growth and inflation later in the week. In Asia, further evidence of a slowdown in China weighed on investor sentiment.

“Markets are set to trade in a tight range ahead of the US GDP and quarterly earnings from Nvidia,” said Andreas Lipkow, a strategist at Comdirect Bank AG.

Among individual stocks, Associated British Foods Plc declined as Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the stock to sell from hold. Daimler Truck Holding AG fell as Goldman Sachs downgraded to neutral. Bunzl Plc shares soared after the distribution group raised its full-year profit guidance.

Meanwhile, Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said it’s appropriate to begin cutting rates, while her Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin said he still saw upside risks for inflation, though he supported “dialing down” rates.

Economists see the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy — the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation — rising 0.2% in July for a second month. That would pull the three-month annualized rate of so-called core inflation down to 2.1%, a smidgen above the central bank’s 2% goal.

“Powell sealed the deal for a September cut at Jackson Hole — leaving intact our thesis for continued broadening/rotation,” said Ohsung Kwon at Bank of America Corp. “But don’t sleep on Nvidia earnings, a consistent driver of S&P returns and still a risk to markets if they disappoint.”

Key events this week:

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller speak, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 9:12 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1169

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 145.01 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1327 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3206

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $62,868.56

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,685.22

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.82%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.26%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.00%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $81.19 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,508.74 an ounce

