Stocks Whipsaw, Dollar Rises on Trump Warnings: Markets Wrap

9 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Financial markets got an early reminder of life under US President Donald Trump as initial relief about the lack of immediate sweeping tariffs on all trade partners turned to queasiness for some as he pledged to impose levies on Mexico and Canada within weeks.

The dollar opened lower before surging when he threatened to impose tariffs of as much as 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports as soon as Feb. 1. US stock futures swung between gains and losses as traders weighed what the limited pledges portend for inflation. Chinese stocks rallied in the absence of announcements about China, though analysts warned against reading too much into Trump’s first day in office.

European stocks were steady, but carmakers, which are particularly suceptible to tariffs, declined almost 1%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Orsted AS plunged after Trump ordered a freeze on offshore wind-power developments, with the latter announcing a $1.7 billion impairment on projects in the US.

“This is clearly not the worst-case scenario in terms of trade,” said Christopher Dembik, senior investment adviser at Pictet Asset Management. “Trump’s focus is on Canada and Mexico but not on Europe at the moment. The market knows, however, that sooner or later Trump is coming for it.”

The lack of an overall narrative on trade restrictions so far underscores the risk of higher volatility across financial markets as Trump kick-starts his second four-year term. The uneven trading in Asia and Europe came after US stock futures had rallied and the dollar fell Monday when the president had appeared to be holding off from using executive orders to impose higher trade levies.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso both tumbled as much as 1.4% following Trump’s tariff threats. Bloomberg’s dollar gauge climbed 0.5%. Treasury 10-year yields fell as much as 9 basis points to 4.54% as cash trading resumed after the US holiday, with the lack of sweeping tariffs seen lessening the prospect of quicker inflation.

Investors had been on tenterhooks for the first executive orders to stem from the White House after Trump vowed to quickly implement his “America First” agenda. Since his November election victory, everything from the Australian dollar to European equities had been whipsawed on concern widespread tariffs would add to global trade frictions, while the dollar surged as the Federal Reserve turned more cautious on easing policy.

“We’re thinking in terms of 25% on Mexico and Canada, because they’re allowing vast numbers of people” into the country, Trump told reporters at the Oval Office. “I think we’ll do it February 1.”

The yen was the only Group-of-10 currency to strengthen versus the dollar as traders positioned for a possible Bank of Japan interest-rate hike at a policy decision due Friday.

While refraining from imposing new China tariffs, Trump ordered his administration to address unfair trade practices globally and investigate whether Beijing had complied with a deal signed during his first term.

“Looking ahead, we may still expect tariffs to be implemented with some ‘fire and fury,’ but the current dynamics may favor a more reactionary approach over a predictive one,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte.

Meanwhile, fourth-quarter earnings season resumes, with 3M Co., Netflix Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. among US companies set to report on Tuesday. Traders will also also keep an eye on comments from the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

In commodities, oil fell as traders digested a slew of pledges and executive orders from Trump including plans to boost domestic production. Iron ore rallied, while Bitcoin dropped for a fourth day to trade under $102,000.

Here is a selection of comments made by analysts:

Jan Hatzius, chief economist and head of global investment research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.:

President Trump’s Inauguration Day policy announcements on tariffs were more benign than expected. While we did not expect major policy pronouncements so soon following inauguration, Trump’s comments on China were notably less hawkish than during the presidential campaign or even his more recent comments since the election. And while we viewed a “universal tariff” as a clear risk, his comments suggest that, for now, it is a lower priority than we would have expected.

Jim Reid, head of European and US credit strategy at Deutsche Bank AG:

The more positive take on trade risks has reversed overnight after Trump commented to reporters that he’s thinking of imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on February 1st, again citing the flow of undocumented migrants and drugs into the US. Although at this stage this was an off the cuff comment to reporters last night, markets should be pretty concerned about the headlines.

Mohit Kumar, chief economist at Jefferies International Ltd.:

On balance, we see the next few weeks as leading to higher risky assets and modestly lower rates. Risky assets should benefit from deregulation and tariffs emerging as not so bad as feared. For rates, less onerous tariffs and likely lower oil prices should be a positive. The fiscal side will also likely to be not as bad as feared. However, we do admit that there would be an additional element of volatility. We are keeping our long position in the front end of US and keeping a long view for equities and credit.

Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac:

We Europeans are not currently an immediate target of Trump’ trade policy but of course we could enter a phase of rollercoaster announcements moving forward. European stocks have largely outperformed the US since the beginning of the year and we don’t see a change in trend materialising due to Trump’s announcements. We remained exposed to equities and we have no plans, as we speak, to change our asset allocations.

Chetan Seth, a strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc.:

“We believe investors would need to brace for bouts of volatility and whipsaw trading driven by news reports, market chatter and social media posts. Our view is that a stabilization in Asian equities will likely only occur once the specter of tariffs is behind us, and we think we are clearly not there yet.

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets:

The tariff respite was short lived, as expected, with the latest headline signaling that tariffs have been delayed but not averted. However, it seems like Canada and Mexico are in the focus but negotiation hopes are kept alive for China, suggesting China markets may still be supported.

Philip McNicholas, Asia sovereign strategist at Robeco Singapore Private Ltd.:

China is clearly next in the line of fire from potential tariffs, so it could add to the upward pressure on the USD/CNH. The Canada-Mexico news has reversed the softer USD tone, but this just brings us back to the 2016-2020 period; market just has to remember its coping strategy then — that higher volatility will be the mainstay.

Key events this week:

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and other officials speak at Davos, Wednesday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Trump will join the World Economic Forum for an online “dialogue”

Japan CPI, rate decision, Friday

India, euro area, UK PMIs, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink speak at Davos, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:24 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0367

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.69 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 7.2841 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2262

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $102,071.59

Ether fell 0.8% to $3,254.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.65%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $79.85 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,724.95 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Ruth Carson and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.