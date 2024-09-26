This Swiss national is at the centre of the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militia. His job is to monitor the Israeli-Lebanese border area for the UN.

Tamedia presents a very special Swiss Abroad: Patrick Gauchat is the UN’s head of mission in Jerusalem and currently has one of the most difficult jobs in the world. However, when asked by the journalist, the officer replies with the conviction of a general: “No.”

He regularly travels in a heavily secured convoy in northern Israel, where his job is to observe, monitor and report to the UN. “My presence there is important,” he says. However, in view of the escalating situation in the border area, he had to decide whether to minimise his team’s operations and withdraw the civilian staff from the danger zone.

Gauchat believes that it is important for neutral Switzerland to act as a mediator in global politics. “I can say with conviction that we Swiss are made for this,” he is quoted as saying in the article. After all, Switzerland has no colonial legacy and therefore still has a good reputation. “In any case, I’m still talking to all sides,” he says.