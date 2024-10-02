Following Israel’s strikes on Lebanon in recent days, Switzerland calls for dialogue and de-escalation. No Swiss citizens have been injured so far.

Switzerland is “deeply concerned” by the situation in Lebanon. International law, including humanitarian law, must be respected, said the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). For several days, the Israeli army has been carrying out bombings and ground raids targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

No injuries have been reported among the 1,200 Swiss nationals registered with the Swiss embassy in Lebanon. Around 90 people have also registered on the Travel Admin application for a stay in the region. For now, Swiss citizens wanting to leave the country have to do so by their own means.

Switzerland, which has just begun its second presidency of the UN Security Council, has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday. Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said she was monitoring the situation very closely.

Israel’s ambassador to Switzerland told the RTS news programme on Tuesday that her country did not want “a large-scale regional war, but we are concentrating on eliminating militants and terrorists who represent a direct threat”. According to him, the attacks against Israel from southern Lebanon were mandated and supported by Hamas and Iran.

