On Sunday and Monday, ceremonies were held in Switzerland to commemorate the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The rise in anti-Semitism was also discussed.

Over 200 people gathered at Bern’s synagogue on Sunday evening amid tight security to pay tribute to the victims of the Hamas attack in Gaza.

The ceremony was an opportunity for Ralph Friedländer (in photo above), president of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG), to underline how insecurity and anti-Semitism have increased. “Cases of anti-Semitism have tripled and cases of physical attacks on Jews have even increased tenfold,” he noted. But the federation refused to comment on Israeli policy – that is not its role, it says.

The Swiss government’s representative at the ceremony, Secretary of State Alexandre Fasel, said that there was no justification for the acts of violence, aggression and insults to which Swiss Jews are also subjected.

Nearly 500 people also gathered in Geneva on Sunday evening to demand the release of the 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. Their photos were displayed on the Place des Nations Square in Geneva, along with those of some 370 young people killed at the Nova music festival in Israel one year ago.