Switzerland Today
The Swiss federal government has just launched an online calculator that shows, based on household size, what essential goods every responsible citizen should keep at home in an emergency stock.
Aside from its practical use, the selection of products also offers a glimpse into the country's diverse eating habits. For those of us from the Italian-speaking region of Switzerland, the choice between fasting and the 'Fleischkäse preserves' ('liver-cheese' in German consists of beef, pork and bacon and is made by grinding the ingredients very finely and then baking it as a loaf in a bread pan until it has a crunchy brown crust) recommended by the tool isn't so straightforward.
In today's briefing, we also discuss illegal gambling, women's representation in Swiss sports federations and the ranking of the best railway stations in Europe.
Growing number of illegal online casinos in Switzerland
The number of illegal online casinos in Switzerland continues to grow. The Federal Gambling Commission has blocked almost 2,000 sites since 2019.
“We suspect that so far we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg,” says Thomas Fritschi, head of the commission. It is difficult to determine how many unlicensed online casinos are operating. “The problem is that opening a new illegal site is much easier than closing an existing one,” he explains. It takes only a few minutes to set up a new site, while it takes the authorities several days to block one.
These services pose a particular danger to individuals with gambling addictions, as many illicit providers fail to engage in preventative measures. Moreover, there are wider consequences for Switzerland’s social security system. Unlike licensed casinos, illegal sites do not contribute to the old-age and survivors’ insurance (OASI) pension.
Most of these illegal platforms are based in Gibraltar or Malta. “While companies in those countries operate legally, their online offerings are illegal in Switzerland. We can block the sites, but we cannot prosecute those responsible,” says Fritschi. For Swiss authorities, it’s a never-ending battle.
- Read more in the SRF article (in German)
- SWI swissinfo.chExternal link article on Swiss sports betting regulation
Switzerland urges citizens to stock up on emergency supplies
Today, the federal authorities and retailers launched a new national campaign urging the population to stock up on emergency food supplies.
“Emergency stocks are a simple and highly effective measure in times of crisis, ensuring self-sufficiency for a few days,” a statement said. The information campaign will officially kick off on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on October 13.
During the Cold War, it was common for Swiss families to keep a reserve of food and essential goods at home. However, this practice has faded. Now, in light of the pandemic and recent natural disasters, authorities want to revive it.
The campaign offers not only theoretical guidance but also practical tools, tips and a calculator to help households build their emergency supplies according to their specific needs.
- Contribution by RSIExternal link (in Italian)
- Article by tvsvizzera.it (in Italian)
Swiss sports associations struggle to meet gender quotas
Many Swiss sports associations are finding it difficult to meet the 40% quota of women in management positions, a target set by the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport and its minister, Viola Amherd.
This percentage must be reached by the end of the year. From January 1, 2025, associations that fail to have enough women on their management committees risk losing funding.
For many federations, however, this goal seems almost impossible given the tight deadline. The president of the Swiss Shooting Sports Federation, for example, says that the target is unrealistic. Currently, only one of the five members on its board is a woman. “In general, we have difficulty finding members, regardless of gender,” says Filippini, adding that women have traditionally been under-represented in shooting sports. A similar situation exists in football.
Not all federations are worried, however. The Swiss Volleyball Federation met the quota four years ago and even has a female president, Nora Willi. Swiss Olympic, the umbrella organisation for sports federations, has not yet reached the required percentage but is expected to do so by the deadline, according to the head of the federation’s management department, Karin Wunderlin.
In any case, associations that fail to meet the quota will likely avoid funding cuts, as they will have the opportunity to submit written justifications, showing they have taken steps to promote women’s participation.
- More details on SRFExternal link (in German)
Swiss railway stations top European rankings
The two best railway stations in Europe are in Switzerland. The railway stations in Bern and Zurich lead the European Railway Station Index.
The survey covered the 50 busiest stations in Europe. Zurich and Bern were the only Swiss stations included.
Factors such as the variety of ticketing options, shopping facilities, accessibility for people with disabilities, connections, and free Wi-Fi were key to the rankings. Zurich scored 101 points and Bern 94, out of a possible 118.
Utrecht in the Netherlands was ranked third. Three Parisian stations (Gare du Nord, Gare de Lyon and Gare Montparnasse) followed. Italy’s best-ranked station, Roma Termini, came in eighth, just after Vienna. In Germany, Leipzig Central Station ranked highest at 11th.
German railways did not fare well overall, with two Berlin stations (Zoologischer Garten and Ostkreuz) occupying the third from last and bottom spots, respectively; Bremen Central Station took the second-to-last position. Even Florence’s Santa Maria Novella, in 47th place, did better.
- Article by BlickExternal link (in French)
Photo of the day
Our picture selection for today, October 8, 2024, is representative of what the weather is like all over Switzerland. It’s raining almost everywhere, including around the SWI swissinfo.ch office in Bern.
If you are reading this while sunbathing and sipping a refreshing cocktail or mocktail on a tropical beach, please don’t tell any of your friends or colleagues back in Switzerland.
More
