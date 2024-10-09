There are gaps in disinfection, sterilisation, packaging and the storage of medical products in Swiss hospitals, according to Swissmedic. The healthcare industry has promised to address these issues.

Swissmedic reported deficiencies in almost all of the 25 hospitals inspected. Compared to the 2021-2022 inspections, the situation worsened last year. In 2023, 91% of inspections revealed issues with cleaning and disinfection, while 81% showed deficiencies in the packaging and storage of medical products.

Kristian Schneider, director of Biel Hospital and vice president of the Hospital Association H+, said the Swissmedic report “helps us to improve.” However, he said that patient safety is not at risk and that Switzerland remains one of the leading countries in terms of hygiene. The facilities concerned will need to take the necessary steps to meet Swissmedic’s requirements.