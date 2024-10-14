Swiss reputation analysis firm “RepRisk” took a close look at companies’ environmental claims around the world: more than 2,000 were found to be guilty of greenwashing last year, according to the study. This means that the companies were involved in deforestation, oil spills or the contamination of drinking water. And they also made misleading statements on the subject.

However, for the first time in six years, the number of greenwashing cases worldwide has fallen – by 12%, as the data analysts report. Companies have become more cautious with their promises. This does not mean that there is less environmental damage, but fewer false promises are being made.

The regional differences highlighted in the report are interesting. In the EU and also in the UK, greenwashing has decreased, while in the US there has been a slight increase. However, in none of the markets examined have greenwashing incidents increased as much as in Switzerland.

One reasons is that Switzerland has a significant financial sector. According to the report, banks and insurance companies are particularly susceptible to accusations of greenwashing, as they often finance industries that are harmful to the environment. Secondly, RepRisk points out that the increase in Switzerland started from a comparatively low level. The greenwashing cases measured are also not as serious as in other countries.

