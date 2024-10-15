The duration of a rape cannot be taken into account in when weighing the seriousness of the crime. This is the decision handed down on Tuesday by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court in a case from Valais.

In 2023, a 51-year-old man sexually assaulted a woman on her way home. They had met earlier in a bar.

Sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment and a ten-year ban on entering Switzerland, the foreign national appealed to the Federal Court. His defence was that the Valais cantonal court should have handed down a more lenient sentence, given the short duration of the rape.

He relied on a case from the canton of Basel-City, in which the Federal Court had referred to the duration of the assault as one of the reasons for its decision.

The Federal Court rejected the defendant’s appeal, describing its own formulation at the time as “isolated and inappropriate”. Switzerland’s highest court noted that the expression “rape of short duration” was nonsense.

On the contrary, a crime of longer duration can have an aggravating effect on the perpetrator’s guilt if leads to the conclusion of increased criminal intent, the court said.

