The Swiss Abroad are much more in favour of motorway expansion than those surveyed at home. This is shown by the first Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) survey on the vote on November 24.

As a rule, the Swiss Abroad vote much more ecologically than the voting population at home. But this time, everything seems different.

According to a representative survey commissioned by Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, the majority of the Swiss Abroad currently want to vote in favour of motorway expansion, with 60% definitely or somewhat in favour. Of the 11,183 respondents in total in Switzerland and abroad, only 51% were in favour of the project.

Why is that? Even political scientist Martina Mousson from the political research institute gfs.bern is unsure. “This contradicts the pattern,” she says, adding: “Perhaps the impression of density is stronger among the Swiss Abroad.”

The representative survey commissioned by the SBC also shows initial yes trends for the tenancy law proposals and the proposal for uniform financing in the healthcare system. However, the gfs.bern research institute believes that many things are still possible with five weeks to go before the vote: “The voting campaign and opinion-forming are only just beginning,” says Mousson.