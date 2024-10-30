Switzerland Today
Hello Swiss Abroad,
Officially, no rule prohibits a member of the Swiss government from commenting on an upcoming international election. However, Albert Rösti’s recent support for US presidential candidate Donald Trump has surprised many, as Switzerland generally strives to avoid disrupting diplomatic relations.
In other news, there’s unfortunate information for those of you living abroad: Migros Bank is set to significantly increase account management fees.
But there’s good news for those looking for unobstructed access to the shores of Lake Zurich: Roger Federer has abandoned his plans to construct a controversial boathouse.
Enjoy today’s briefing.
‘Personally, I’m leaning towards Trump’
This was the unexpected statement made by right-wing Swiss People’s Party Federal Councillor Albert Rösti during a visit to a secondary school in Basel. Rösti’s communications representative confirmed that his remarks were not taken out of context.
Albert Rösti, minister for the environment, transport, energy and communications, was at Basel’s Freies secondary school yesterday to discuss the November 24 vote on Switzerland’s motorway expansion. During a question-and-answer session, a pupil asked whom he would vote for in the American election.
Encouraged by the moderator to answer, he expressed support for Donald Trump, though he qualified his response by admitting that Trump’s personality was problematic. Rösti justified his preference by highlighting Trump’s record on peacekeeping: “He’s the only president who hasn’t taken America to war for four years.” Nonetheless, most People’s Party voters appears to favour a different candidate, with a poll by the Sotomo Institute showing 60% would support someone other than the former president if they could vote.
While there are no explicit rules prohibiting members of the Swiss government from commenting on international elections, a tacit understanding exists that ministers should exercise caution. This aligns with Switzerland’s foreign policy of neutrality and non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs.
- Article by Swiss newspaper, the Tages-AnzeigerExternal link (in German)
Migros Bank raises account management fees for Swiss Abroad
Migros Bank is significantly raising account management fees for Swiss nationals living abroad, leaving some customers disappointed. Swiss citizens have notified the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) about the upcoming changes.
Beginning in November, Migros Bank clients residing in neighbouring countries but without a mortgage or CHF100,000 ($115,404) in assets will see monthly fees increase from CHF5 to CHF30. Those living further away could face charges as high as CHF40.
The bank stated that these higher fees are due to the evolving and increasingly stringent laws and regulations for clients living abroad. According to Migros Bank, the additional workload involved in compliance monitoring justifies the price hike, affecting around 34,000 customers.
According to the news outlet Blick, Migros Bank’s fees will now match those of other banks, suggesting Migros Bank’s leniency may have lasted too long. Bank charges remain a recurring issue for Swiss citizens living abroad, a concern the OSA recognises. Ariane Rustichelli, OSA’s director, commented: “The bank can set its conditions under private law – there’s hardly any room for negotiation.”
- Article by BlickExternal link (in German)
More
‘Cash catch’ phenomenon arrives in Switzerland
Following success in several European countries, the “cash catch” trend is now making its way to Switzerland. The concept involves hiding cash in a public place, posting a photo or video of it on social media, and waiting for someone to discover it.
Originally launched in early 2024 by Dutch influencers, the trend quickly spread to Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Since May, a Swiss influencer has joined in by hiding notes worth ten and 20 francs, as well as free tickets and gift cards, then sharing the location on his Instagram account.
Unlike other countries, Swiss influencers don’t earn money based on video views for cash catches, and the trend might conflict with social media guidelines that prohibit offering money or gifts in exchange for engagement. The Swiss influencer confirmed he had been cautioned by Instagram over these activities.
Swiss law on this practice is murky. Under the Civil Code, any lost sum of money found in a public place must be handed to lost property if the value exceeds CHF10 ($12), with the person who finds it obliged to notify the police.
- Article by Swiss public radio, RTSExternal link explains (in French)
Roger Federer abandons controversial boathouse plans
Roger Federer has decided against building a new boathouse for his villa in Rapperswil-Jona, on the shores of Lake Zurich.
Recent objections to the boathouse had been dismissed by the town council and cantonal authorities, but the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) subsequently filed an appeal without disclosing the reasons. Now, according to Swiss public television, SRF, Federer has chosen to forgo the disputed boathouse project. No further explanation has been given, though it appears an agreement was reached between the developer and FOEN, according to Rapperswil-Jona authorities.
Federer’s property, which he acquired in 2019, includes 1.7 hectares of lakeside land in Rapperswil-Jona. Although other projects, such as the lakeshore restoration and pier construction, are proceeding without issue, the boathouse proposal sparked considerable controversy, attracting four separate objections over time.
- Article by Swiss public television, SRFExternal link (in German)
Picture of the day
Sherkan, a bald eagle and mascot of Geneva-Servette Hockey Club, flew over the ice at the Stade des Vernets in Geneva before a Swiss National League match between Geneve-Servette and the Zurich Lions yesterday.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative