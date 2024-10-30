This was the unexpected statement made by right-wing Swiss People’s Party Federal Councillor Albert Rösti during a visit to a secondary school in Basel. Rösti’s communications representative confirmed that his remarks were not taken out of context.

Albert Rösti, minister for the environment, transport, energy and communications, was at Basel’s Freies secondary school yesterday to discuss the November 24 vote on Switzerland’s motorway expansion. During a question-and-answer session, a pupil asked whom he would vote for in the American election.

Encouraged by the moderator to answer, he expressed support for Donald Trump, though he qualified his response by admitting that Trump’s personality was problematic. Rösti justified his preference by highlighting Trump’s record on peacekeeping: “He’s the only president who hasn’t taken America to war for four years.” Nonetheless, most People’s Party voters appears to favour a different candidate, with a poll by the Sotomo Institute showing 60% would support someone other than the former president if they could vote.

While there are no explicit rules prohibiting members of the Swiss government from commenting on international elections, a tacit understanding exists that ministers should exercise caution. This aligns with Switzerland’s foreign policy of neutrality and non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs.