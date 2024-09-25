Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?
After several years of marriage, the partners of Swiss citizens living abroad can apply for Swiss nationality.
But to secure a Swiss passport, many different conditions have to be met and documents provided. As a binational couple, did you embark on a naturalisation procedure with a Swiss diplomatic mission or embassy abroad?
Did you encounter any obstacles or did everything go smoothly? Tell us about your experience!
Please note that your comments may be used as input for a SWI online article on this issue.
Correction to my 1/9 post below: my wife is of course a US citizen only, not a swiss citizen!
I am Swiss citizen and have recently married an American swiss citizen. I am aware of the rule where she can apply for Swiss citizenship after 6 years (as my wife).
But what if we move to Switzerland in 3 years? How will that affect the waiting period then for her to apply for citizenship? Will she have to wait for yet another 5 years? Or will the 3 years she was married to me abroad be applied to the waiting period, such that she can apply in 3 years after having moved to Switzerland?
Hello
I'm Australian/German and married to a Swiss (12 years at the time of application in 2008). We started the application for citizenship process whilst we were in Australia, I already spoke German so was able to do the interview in German, and we had a number of references from Swiss friends, in both Australia and Switzerland. The whole process took only 9 months. The interview process required that I learn about Switzerland, history, politics, culture and geography - not sure why all countries don't require this. In short, in 2008 it was relatively easy.
We are not there yet. I have a Swiss passport and we have been living in Switzerland for 3 years. We have been married for more than 20 years and have 3 children. My husband has to renew his work permit every year, which costs a lot of money. Other nationalities have to renew their work permit every 5 years.
When he has been living here for 5 years, we could apply for Swiss nationality, but with one hand on our heart, I don't know if we will do it. Because in Switzerland 2024, it is more difficult to get a job for a Swiss than for a foreigner.
Hello. I have been living in Switzerland since 2008, married to a Swiss national. In February 2024, my husband and I submitted all the documents for my simplified naturalisation in Switzerland in the canton of Solothurn. I had to take a test on my written and spoken German and pay all the fees. Without this, our documents would not have been accepted for examination.
At the end of October 2024, I received an invitation to a personal interview from the Oberamt Region Solothurn together with my husband. During this interview, questions about Switzerland's geography, politics and society were also asked.
At the moment, I am completely immersed in all these topics.
To help me prepare, I have been given links to all the necessary materials. I believe that all this information will certainly be very necessary and useful for me. It is even very interesting for me to get to know each other again and to remember what I have already heard from my German teacher and from my husband and his relatives.
Some things are incomprehensible
For years, when a Swiss man married a foreign woman, she left the town hall with her Swiss passport. There was no need to take a test on language skills or knowledge of Switzerland. It never caused any problems - that's a fact!
Then the feminist movements intervened and, in my opinion, badly. In fact, the aforementioned provision was quite simply deleted out of some idiotic and unfounded concern for equality, or could it be out of a concern for the so-called eugenics of the noble Swiss race?
In view of all that foreigners have contributed to Switzerland, and out of respect for our old laws, let's go back to the old system and give the Swiss passport to all foreigners, men and women, who marry a Swiss citizen.
Nyon refused citizenship to a candidate who didn't know which way the fish was pointing on the municipal coat of arms ..................
Where have we got to?
Why just ask the Swiss Abroad? There are many difficulties for foreigners who married a Swiss, then chose to live in Switzerland. It's faster, and easier, to get Swiss citizenship than for a single foreigner, provided you manage to stay married for 5 years, and not move to another area during that time. There is not one set of concrete rules for the whole country. It seems each canton, each town, each village, each local council makes up its own rules. I've even heard of people being turned down for wearing pajamas outside, complaining about noisy cow bells or even not knowing what Rösti is.
My now deceased husband wanted to become a Swiss citizen in 2016 as we were planning to retire back to Switzerland. He was Austrian and worked in Switzerland for 5 years in the sixties doing assembly work for a Swiss company. Then he emigrated to Canada. He was the "better" Swiss like me, knew a lot about the geography and also about the history. He was asked the following question at the embassy in Vancouver: Where is the Roesti Graben located in Switzerland? He had no idea and had never heard of a Rösti Graben. He failed this question and was advised to travel to Vancouver from the centre of Canada for a second time to take the "exam" a second time. As a Swiss woman, I asked ALL of our Swiss acquaintances the same question. Not one person knew the answer. Such questions are arbitrary. In Canada & the USA there are about 100 specific questions about the geography and political make-up of the country and you should know them to pass a citizenship exam. Arbitrary questions such as Rösti Graben and how many pubs a village has have no place there. How small-minded does a country have to be not to ask all future citizens the same relevant questions?
Wow. I agree. That' is extremely small-minded. Some of these people are mentally stuck in the dark ages.
Thank you for your interesting contribution! Did your husband finally obtain Swiss nationality? Have you stayed in Canada on your own or are you back in Switzerland? Yours sincerely, Emilie
Merci pour votre intéressante contribution ! Votre mari a-t-il finalement obtenu la nationalité suisse? Êtes-vous, seule, restée au Canada ou êtes-vous de nouveau en Suisse? Cordialement, Emilie
Why is it that only women who marry Swiss nationals become Swiss? Why are men not allowed to automatically become Swiss when marrying a Swiss woman.
The children of a Swiss parent (woman or man) automatically become Swiss at birth????
Hello,
The spouses of Swiss citizens can also apply for facilitated naturalisation if they meet the conditions set out by the State Secretariat for Migration here: https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/fr/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden/verheiratet.html
The children of a Swiss parent (man or woman) automatically obtain Swiss nationality (in accordance with Swiss blood law).
Could you please tell me what documents I need to provide?
Pouvez vous me renseigner s’il vous plaît quelle est la liste de documents à fournir ?
I am interested in applying to the Swiss embassy for nationality for my wife.
Je suis intéressé de faire la demande auprès de l’ambassade suisse pour la nationalité pour ma femme
Hello,
Which country do you live in?
You can find all the information you need here: https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/fr/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden/verheiratet.html (in the section entitled "Procedure for living abroad").
Good evening, my mother has Swiss nationality and I am 34 years old and live in Algeria. I would like to acquire Swiss nationality as my mother has Swiss nationality.
Hello,
If your mother became Swiss by ordinary naturalisation after you were born, I don't think you can claim Swiss nationality. But to be sure, I would advise you to contact the relevant authorities and apply here: https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/fr/home/sem/kontakt/contact-buergerrecht.html
Hi Emilie
An interesting subject. When I enquired last time, there was the need that one must live with his spouse in Switzerland for about 10 years and the spouse must speak one of the four national languages. Did that changed?
Thank you.
Hello,
The conditions differ depending on where you live and whether or not you are married.
=The following may apply for facilitated naturalisation
- the wives and husbands of Swiss citizens. They must have lived in Switzerland for a total of five years, including the year preceding the application, and have been living in a conjugal union with their Swiss spouse for three years.
- Wives and husbands of Swiss citizens living abroad. They must have been living in a conjugal union with their Swiss spouse for six years and have close ties with Switzerland.
If you are not married, the conditions are different.
For further details, please consult the website of the State Secretariat for Migration.
Please enquire through official sources. No, there is no need to live in Switzerland for 10 years (although it would help).
If you are not married to a Swiss citizen, you must have lived in Switzerland for at least 10 years in order to apply for ordinary naturalisation (among other conditions).
Si vous n'êtes pas marié-e à un-e Suisse, il faut bel et bien résider depuis au moins 10 ans en Suisse pour demander la naturalisation ordinaire (entre autres conditions).
Hello,
I've been living in Switzerland for 30 years, I've always worked and I speak German. The problem we're facing here is that Switzerland has lumped all immigrants together and that's very unfair to those who have been here for decades, like me. Do we have the right to a passport or not? Is it our right or not? And stop taking language courses or demanding 3,400 francs for your passport. Either we have the right or we don't.
The only problem is that my husband doesn’t speak any of the Swiss languages - so it seems he can’t get a Swiss passport. He is a very successful
Businessman, speaks and writes fluent English, Arabic and Chinese, but is dyslexic and has no time to learn a language that he wont use. He pays tax in Switzerland, has been married to me for 36 years, all his children and grandchildren have Swiss passports… he often teaches Swiss professionals with advanced postgraduate training - all in
English… but since Brexit he gets stopped at tge border and questioned…. Help please… is there a solution to this?
Hello,
Thank you for your message.
If you are married - which seems to be the case - your husband can apply for facilitated naturalisation.
He or she must have lived in Switzerland for a total of 5 years, including the year before submitting the application, and have been living in a conjugal union with his or her Swiss spouse for 3 years.
Facilitated naturalisation is granted on condition of successful integration. Successful integration is evidenced in particular by the ability to communicate on a daily basis in a national language, both orally and in writing, among other conditions.
This information can be found on the website of the State Secretariat for Migration.
To be sure that your husband is not eligible, I would advise you to check with your canton of residence.
https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/fr/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden/verheiratet.html
Hello,
For me, the naturalization process took about 8 months, without a hitch.
From the collection of documents to obtain for the official application as well as the documents to fill in, the sending of the documents, the interview at the Montreal consulate and the reception of the reply, nothing to say that everyone involved was really helpful and very kind.
I think the most important thing is the accuracy with which we fill in the documents. My mother tongue is French and I also speak English with some notions of German. And that's it!
Thank you
Hello,
Thank you for your reply! If I understand correctly, you are Canadian, are married to a Swiss woman and have obtained Swiss nationality after taking the necessary steps at the Swiss consulate in Montreal.
Am I right?)
I got Swiss citizenship after five years of marriage and there were no problems
We had no problems
Hello,
Could you please give me some details? Where do you live? When did you apply? How long did it take?
Thank you very much,
Emilie
My Turkish son in law did not have any problems. He speaks fluently German, graduated from ETH. He has several friends in Switzerland. All it took was a 15 minutes interview at the Swiss consulate.
