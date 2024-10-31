Dear Swiss Abroad,

Two weeks ago, Switzerland made headlines for repatriating two Afghan nationals who had been convicted in the country – the first such repatriation since the Taliban's return to power. Today, we turn to a similar case involving three Ukrainians, who are now being sent back home by Swiss authorities for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Swiss authorities have rejected Italy’s request to extradite a man suspected of committing a massacre in 1974.

Today’s updates also cover Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis's participation in the Ukraine Peace Conference in Montreal, and the controversy surrounding a referendum that may impact Switzerland’s hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel next year.

Happy reading!