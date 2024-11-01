Switzerland Today
Would things be different if more women were at the helm? Perhaps.
In the army – a traditionally male-dominated institution – a study reveals how deeply rooted masculine culture has left its mark, uncovering widespread instances of sexualised violence.
Much has already been said about Donald Trump in this regard, but now a Swiss woman also has her own story to tell, which allegedly involves sexualised violence. It's no coincidence that the US election has become an issue of gender politics.
Today, for the first time, a woman is leading the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), our parent organisation. Susanne Wille, a former journalist, has taken on the role of director general. As journalists, we are particularly thrilled for this reason.
The EU Ambassador speaks out
The European Union ambassador to Switzerland has attracted attention with his candid remarks and somewhat undiplomatic use of his mobile phone.
Petros Mavromichalis, the EU’s ambassador in Bern, is now in the spotlight as Switzerland-EU negotiations near their end. Appearing on Swiss public television, SRF, he didn’t hold back his opinions. “I’m a bit tired of always discussing the same topics with Switzerland,” he said. When asked about the unresolved issues in Swiss-EU relations, he remarked: “The problems exist because you don’t have the courage to solve them.” When pressed on who lacked courage, Mavromichalis diplomatically declined to name anyone specifically. However, his comments seemed directed at the Swiss federal government.
He addressed the perception that the EU is overly bureaucratic, comparing Zurich’s 30,000 state employees for a population of 400,000 to EU staffing: “So, what is a bureaucratic juggernaut?” he asked rhetorically. On Switzerland’s reputation as a cherry-picker, Mavromichalis noted that there were instances where this could indeed apply.
The ambassador’s use of his mobile phone during the television broadcast stirred up additional controversy. Thomas Aeschi, an EU critic and member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party who also appeared on the show, called the behaviour “highly disrespectful” and “typical of how the EU treats Switzerland”. According to the EU embassy, Mavromichalis used his phone for a fact-check during the discussion.
- The ambassador’s phone use, article by 20 MinutenExternal link
- Interview on Swiss public television, SRFExternal link: “We have to resolve the institutional issues”
Widespread sexualised violence in the Swiss Army
Sexualised violence and discrimination remain prevalent in the Swiss army, according to a study.
Nearly half of the Swiss military personnel surveyed reported experiencing gender-based discrimination and sexualised violence during their service. A further 40% stated they had been subject to verbal, non-verbal or physical sexualised violence, and 81% encountered sexist remarks and jokes on duty, ranging from rare to frequent occurrences.
“The study’s findings are shocking and unacceptable,” said Swiss army chief Thomas Süssli. The army has committed to bolstering prevention and protection measures. “Anyone not willing to join us in this effort will have to bear the personal consequences,” added Süssli, making clear that machismo has no place in the Swiss armed forces.
- Report on the study on Watson.chExternal link
Swiss woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault
Swiss former model Beatrice Keul has claimed that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in New York in 1993. She recounted her experience to Swiss public television, RTS.
“I thought we were meeting for coffee, then in a flash, he was on top of me,” Keul recalled. “He touched me everywhere and kissed me. I thought I was going to die.”
The alleged assault took place in 1993 during the “American Dream Pageant” beauty contest. Keul, who had competed in the Miss Switzerland pageant the previous year, said Trump flew her to New York and invited her to his suite. “Thanks largely to my height, he saw my expression, which clearly said ‘no’, and backed off,” Keul said.
Just days before the presidential election, Trump’s campaign team has denied these accusations. “I’m Swiss, I’m neutral, and I don’t know any Democrats or Republicans,” Keul said. She is currently writing an autobiography.
In total, 28 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.
- The interview with Beatrice Keul on Swiss public television, RTSExternal link (in French)
- Additional coverage by BlickExternal link (in German)
Meyer Burger and Swiss bicycle manufacturer face financial crisis
Swiss solar company Meyer Burger has reported significant losses for the first half of 2024.
The company’s operating loss between January and June totalled CHF123.5 million ($142 million), with a financing gap in the high double-digit millions, according to Meyer Burger. The company is negotiating to raise fresh capital urgently, with no guarantee of success.
The downturn is attributed to Meyer Burger’s shift in focus towards the US market. Production in Europe has been partly reduced, while new operations in the US have only just started. According to the newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, “at this rate of cash burn, the company could face insolvency by the end of the year”. Meyer Burger’s stock, which traded above CHF170 in July 2023, has now plummeted to below CHF1.20.
Another Swiss company, bicycle manufacturer Flyer, also faces financial difficulty and plans to relocate production abroad, affecting 170 jobs in canton Bern.
- Press releaseExternal link from Meyer Burger
- Analysis by Finanz und WirtschaftExternal link
Picture of the day
Today’s winning weather photograph, taken at the Passwang mountain pass in canton Solothurn, shows a misty waterfall.
Everyday, the team at the weather service of the public broadcaster, SRF Meteo, selects a weather photo of the day. This week, Switzerland has been under high-pressure conditions, creating a golden autumn above the clouds but grey fog over the Central Plateau. Those who reach the higher elevations find themselves above the sea of mist.
Translated from German by Alexandra MV Andrist/ts
