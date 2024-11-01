Dear Swiss Abroad,

Would things be different if more women were at the helm? Perhaps.

In the army – a traditionally male-dominated institution – a study reveals how deeply rooted masculine culture has left its mark, uncovering widespread instances of sexualised violence.

Much has already been said about Donald Trump in this regard, but now a Swiss woman also has her own story to tell, which allegedly involves sexualised violence. It's no coincidence that the US election has become an issue of gender politics.

Today, for the first time, a woman is leading the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), our parent organisation. Susanne Wille, a former journalist, has taken on the role of director general. As journalists, we are particularly thrilled for this reason.

Happy reading!