The new draft bilateral agreement between Switzerland and the European Union (EU) should be ready by the end of the year. It could prove much more costly than the previous one.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council is expected to determine the amount of financial contributions to EU cohesion. Switzerland already pays CHF 130 million a year to certain EU countries, such as Romania and Bulgaria, to promote their economic and social development. The aim of this so-called cohesion contribution is to reduce inequalities within the EU.

Norway, which is not a member of the EU either, pays €390 million a year for access to the internal market. According to the NZZ am Sonntag, the EU would like to apply similar criteria to Switzerland. This contribution comes at a time when the Swiss government is seeking to cut costs in almost all areas.

However, the most sensitive point in the forthcoming negotiations remains immigration and Switzerland’s request for a safeguard clause. Differences remain in other areas too, notably public transport. The EU wants European rail service providers to be able to operate in Switzerland without having to cooperate with a Swiss partner.

Despite all the areas of disagreement, supporters of a bilateral agreement believe that a conclusion is possible by the end of the year. “I hope they will be able to conclude the dossier before Christmas,” says Centre parliamentarian Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter. For NZZ, the question now is “what present will be under the Christmas tree”.