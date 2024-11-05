Dear Swiss Abroad,

To our fellow Swiss in the US: happy election day!

Here in Europe, many of us feel the potential impact of the upcoming election results in the United States. As a woman who has lived in the US for many years, I am emotionally invested in the presidential outcome. I’ll even be attending an election viewing party in Zurich.

As of the time of this briefing, the race remains extremely close. The New York Times reports that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is polling at 49%, with former president Donald Trump just one point behind at 48%.

The next days will bring a new US president, and with it reactions from Switzerland and abroad, but for now we still have the news of today to share.

In today’s briefing: a Swiss newspaper poses a pressing question about the Swiss-EU freedom of movement agreement, a Swiss plastic surgeon shares his vision for the future of reconstructive breast surgery, and we reveal how the Swiss might vote in the US election.

Sunny regards from Bern.