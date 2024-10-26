The Week in Switzerland

Zurich took second spot behind Vienna in Mercer’s 2023 Quality of Living survey for expatriates.

Whether it’s quality of life, universities or globalisation, Switzerland regularly excels in international rankings . Nobody, however, is perfect…

In this analysis, we examined recent global surveys to find out where Switzerland is the envy of the world – and where there’s room for improvement.

Despite recent challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, Switzerland recently retained the top spot for a second consecutive year in the UN Human Development Index, which focuses on global living standards. The Swiss score was boosted by high incomes and long life expectancies.

But despite the strong economy, healthy job market and low taxes, Switzerland is less popular than ever with foreign professionals, according to an international expat survey. The lack of affordable accommodation remains a headache, and many skilled workers complain about their social lives, saying they struggle to make friends in Switzerland. What’s your experience?