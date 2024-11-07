What does the US presidential election mean for Switzerland? Analysis by political expert Michael Hermann

Many in Switzerland were taken aback yesterday morning as the US election results appeared on their screens. “According to surveys, a large majority of the Swiss population is opposed to Trump,” says political expert Michael Hermann in an interview with CH Media on Watson.ch. The shock is notable, though perhaps less severe than it was eight years ago.

Hermann suggests that Donald Trump’s election victory could influence Switzerland’s political culture. In a country where democracy is central to its identity, Trump’s authoritarian tendencies are concerning. The populism Trump represents could also gain traction in Europe and Switzerland.

Trump’s election could significantly impact Swiss economic and security policies. Hermann warns that Trump’s erratic behaviour may lead to unpredictable economic decisions, especially now, with more political power than in 2016. On the issue of Ukraine, Trump’s policies might embolden Russia’s advances, potentially affecting Switzerland through a rise in refugee numbers.