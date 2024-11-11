The 29th United Nations Climate Conference (COP29) opened today in Baku, Azerbaijan. Switzerland was also present, the first country along with Canada to present clear criteria for increasing the donor base of states to finance climate projects in poor countries.

The aim of the summit, which will continue until November 22, is to adopt a new target for climate financing. “No one disputes that industrialised countries have a duty to participate,” Felix Wertli, the Swiss chief negotiator at COP29, told SWI swissinfo.ch. “However, we believe that developing countries that today generate a lot of emissions and have the economic capacity to do so should also contribute.” The request is addressed in particular to China, which has become the world’s largest emitter.

Switzerland proposes to expand the group of donor countries on the basis of two models. The first takes into account the ten states that currently emit the most CO2 and have a gross national income (GNI) per capita, at purchasing power parity, of more than $22,000 (CHF19,400). The second model considers countries with cumulative emissions of at least 250 tonnes per inhabitant since 1990 and an adjusted GNI per capita of more than $40,000.