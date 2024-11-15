Switzerland’s challenging weather conditions this year have significantly impacted agricultural yields, with most crops suffering reduced harvests.

2024 has been marked by heavy rainfall and insufficient sunlight, conditions far from ideal for farming. Bread cereals have been particularly affected, with production figures revealing the worst harvest in 25 years: bread wheat down by 31.6%, spelt by 45.8% and rye by 29.4%.

Other sectors, such as forage cereals and rapeseed, have also faced significant declines.

While such a scenario might have caused famine in the early 19th century, modern solutions have averted any crisis. The Federal Council has authorised increased imports to ensure sufficient stock levels until the next harvest, according to the Swiss Cereals, Oilseeds and Protein Crops Industry Organisation (swiss granum).