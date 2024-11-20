In an interview on the sidelines of a double session of the United Nations Security Council in New York, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis discussed, among other things, the potential impact of a second Donald Trump administration.

Asked by Swiss public radio, RSI, about the possibility of increased instability in the Middle East with Trump’s re-election, Cassis said: “Unfortunately, the last four years have been about a pandemic, a war in Ukraine, one in the Middle East, and one in Sudan. And this with a Biden government. It is certainly not just the US government that changes the world, but there will certainly be differences. We will see which ones.”

The foreign minister expressed his deep concerns: “These wars, in spite of all the efforts made by such an important system as the UN, cannot be mastered… What we are experiencing today is a Security Council and, in general, a UN that are not up to the expectations of the people of the world in creating peace and security.”

Cassis was scheduled to visit the University of Fribourg yesterday for a symposium with his Slovak counterpart, Juraj Blanar. However, the Swiss foreign ministry cancelled the visit, citing safety concerns for the speakers following a student organisation’s call to protest in favour of Palestine. The two ministers nonetheless met in Bern.