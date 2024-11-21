Whether in cafés, offices, or on public transport, snow was the big topic of conversation on Thursday. Much of Switzerland is now covered in a white blanket.

After snow fell in mountainous areas last week, it reached the lowlands in French-speaking Switzerland and the Bern region (pictured above) on Wednesday night. This snowfall is ahead of schedule, as measurable snow typically falls in lowland areas between late November and early December, according to Swiss national weather service MeteoSwiss.

As usual, the first snow caused some disruption on the roads. The most significant issues occurred on the A12 motorway, where the section linking the south of canton Fribourg to the Vevey region had to be closed for several hours on Wednesday evening.

The wintry weather is expected to continue, driven by the “Caetano” low-pressure system. Some lowland areas could see over 20 cm of additional snowfall. However, this snowy onslaught will be short-lived, with a clear thaw predicted by the end of the weekend.