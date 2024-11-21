Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad
This selection of the day's news carries a hint of the festive season. And with good reason: on Thursday, the Swiss media focused on the return of snow and the fate of foie gras on Swiss plates.
But the news also touches on more profound topics, including the appointment of a new director for the federal police and the launch of trials for a more digital democracy.
Enjoy your reading!
Snow blankets Switzerland earlier than usual
Whether in cafés, offices, or on public transport, snow was the big topic of conversation on Thursday. Much of Switzerland is now covered in a white blanket.
After snow fell in mountainous areas last week, it reached the lowlands in French-speaking Switzerland and the Bern region (pictured above) on Wednesday night. This snowfall is ahead of schedule, as measurable snow typically falls in lowland areas between late November and early December, according to Swiss national weather service MeteoSwiss.
As usual, the first snow caused some disruption on the roads. The most significant issues occurred on the A12 motorway, where the section linking the south of canton Fribourg to the Vevey region had to be closed for several hours on Wednesday evening.
The wintry weather is expected to continue, driven by the “Caetano” low-pressure system. Some lowland areas could see over 20 cm of additional snowfall. However, this snowy onslaught will be short-lived, with a clear thaw predicted by the end of the weekend.
- Update on the first snows on the Watson website (available in FrenchExternal link and GermanExternal link)
Foie gras divides Switzerland as festive season approaches
With the festive season just over a month away, foie gras has once again become a topic of debate in Switzerland. At its weekly meeting on Wednesday, the Swiss federal government rejected a popular initiative to ban this controversial but festive delicacy.
The issue, while seemingly anecdotal, dominates Thursday’s press. It remains particularly divisive. In French-speaking Switzerland, culturally close to France, banning foie gras is seen as an attack on culinary tradition. Conversely, the rest of the country prioritises animal welfare.
The federal government dismissed the initiative without proposing a countermeasure. It argued that an import ban would conflict with Switzerland’s international trade agreements. Instead, the government proposed a compulsory labelling system to inform customers about food production methods.
The popular initiative, “Yes to a ban on the import of foie gras,” seeks to outlaw imports of this product and its derivatives, even for private consumption. Parliament will now deliberate on the matter before it goes to a public vote.
- Article in Le TempsExternal link on the linguistic divide over the foie gras ban (in French and subscription required)
New director appointed for federal police
The Swiss federal government has named Eva Wildi-Cortés as the next director of the Federal Office of Police (fedpol). She will replace the current director, Nicoletta della Valle, on February 1.
Wildi-Cortés is already a prominent figure at fedpol, having led the resources management and strategy directorate since 2012. She has also been deputy director since 2016. The federal government’s press release stated: “Eva Wildi-Cortés fully meets the requirements of the position, thanks to her track record and her long and rich experience in the administration and environment of police work.”
According to several newspapers, gender played a significant role in the decision. Justice Minister Beat Jans, who oversaw the appointment, reportedly preferred a female candidate. When asked by French language Swiss newspaper, Le Temps, Jans replied: “I do not comment on the selection processes, which are confidential to ensure the protection of the candidates’ personal information.”
- Coverage of Eva Wildi-Cortés’ appointment on Swiss public television, SRF, RTS and RSI news websites in GermanExternal link, French,External link and ItalianExternal link
- More on the gender debate in Le TempsExternal link (in French and subscription required)
Swiss democracy explores digital signature collection
In a potential step towards digitisation, the Swiss federal government is considering allowing signatures for referendums and popular initiatives to be collected digitally.
During its meeting on Wednesday, the government instructed the federal chancellery to prepare a preliminary project to test digital signature collection on a limited scale. Simultaneously, it reaffirmed its opposition to banning paid signature gathering.
These moves come amid growing distrust of traditional signature-gathering methods. In September, Tamedia newspapers reported suspicions of large-scale fraud in the collection of ‘wet signatures’.
With trials of electronic voting already underway, Switzerland is embracing digital tools in its democratic processes. However, not everyone is equipped to participate. On Thursday, the Swiss Digital Inclusion Alliance announced Digital Inclusion Day, to be held on November 21, to highlight the 20% of the Swiss population with limited or no basic digital skills, who risk being excluded.
- Swiss public radio, RTS,External link article on the electronic signature collection test
Picture of the day
The Swiss will vote on facilitated naturalisation. The initiative “For a modern nationality law” was submitted to the federal chancellery on Thursday.
The proposal calls for naturalisation to be granted after five years of legal residence in Switzerland. Applicants would need to demonstrate proficiency in a national language and a clean record free of serious criminal offences.
Translated from French using DeepL/amva/ac
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative