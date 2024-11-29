This Friday, many Swiss residents are succumbing to the consumer-driven charms of Black Friday . This was originally an American invention but has also grown into a tradition in Switzerland.

The first Black Friday offers were launched in Switzerland in 2007. Eight years later, Manor became the first major retailer to take part, achieving sales three times higher than for a normal Friday. Today, over 200 brands and retail chains are taking part in the event in Switzerland.

Despite its apparent success and the omnipresent advertising, Black Friday is losing momentum in Switzerland, according to an opinion poll. The main criticism is that Black Friday offers are less attractive than in the past. Only 7% of those questioned said they were fully satisfied with the offers.

According to the specialist website blackfridaydeals.ch, which commissioned the survey, Black Friday sales in the non-food retail sector are expected to hit CHF470 million this year, CHF20 million less than last year. On the other hand, online sales are up from CHF115 million to CHF120 million.

The success of Black Friday in e-commerce is obviously putting pressure on logistics in certain sectors. Just one figure illustrates the scale of the phenomenon: the 1,000 or so people working in the Digitec Galaxus warehouses are working overtime and taking extra shifts in order to send out 90,000 packages a day.