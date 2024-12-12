Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Women demonstrate with banners in front of the Federal Supreme Court before the opening of a hearing on the appeals against the vote to raise the retirement age for women on Thursday 12 December 2024 in Lausanne. The Federal Supreme Court will today hold a public hearing on the appeals against the popular vote of 25 September 2022 on the AVS 21 project.
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland Today
Listening: Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,

A lot has been happening in Switzerland today with two significant and eagerly awaited announcements. This morning, the Swiss National Bank revealed the latest key interest rate, and the Federal Court heard an appeal challenging the vote on raising the retirement age for women.

Find out what was decided in both cases in today’s briefing.

Best wishes from Bern

This content was published on
4 minutes

An elderly woman sits with her walking aid on a bench in Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland
Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Retirement age for women remains 65 despite incorrect figures in the voting booklet.

At midday, the Federal Court delivered its much-anticipated judgement: the 2022 vote on raising the retirement age for women to 65 will not be declared invalid.

Here’s the background: In the summer, the Federal Social Insurance Office disclosed that incorrect figures were published in its old-age and survivors’ insurance forecast. The reality is that the insurance scheme’s financial outlook is better than initially presented, with pensions expenditure expected to be CHF4 billion ($4.5 billion) lower than previously assumed by 2033.

The 2022 referendum narrowly approved raising the retirement age for women. However, given that inaccurate data had been included in the voting booklet, the Greens and the Social Democrats filed a legal challenge.

Today, the Federal Court in Lausanne, composed of three men and two women, unanimously ruled that cancelling the vote would lead to unmanageable consequences.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion
Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider speaks in the National Council, at the winter session of the Federal Assembly, on Monday, 9 December 2024 in Bern.
Keystone / Peter Schneider

New proposal for pension funding: inheritance tax suggested

Despite the improved old-age and survivors’ insurance forecasts, a significant deficit still looms. From 2030, the shortfall is expected to reach several billion francs.

Various ideas to address this gap, including a wealth tax, have been floated but have failed to gain broad support. The Swiss federal government has until 2025 to present a viable stabilisation plan to Parliament.

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has now suggested a new solution: an inheritance tax. Speaking to Swiss public television, SRF, she noted that most inheritances go to people over 60, adding, “You could say that a tax there would be no drama.”

Baume-Schneider has also left the door open to raising the retirement age, acknowledging, “The 13th pension payment will cost – and all of that needs to be funded.”

A view of the euthanasia organisation Dignitas's death room in Zurich-Wiedikon; taken on 18 September 2002. The organisation also accompanies people from abroad who wish to die. (KEYSTONE/ Gaetan Bally) : FILM] View of the interior of a flat in the city centre of Zurich, Switzerland, pictured on September 18, 2002. The flat is rented by the euthanasia organisation Dignitas. The candidates having decided to commit suicide spend their last moments in this room. Dignitas is a Swiss assisted suicide (euthanasia) group that helps those with terminal illnesses and severe physical and mental illnesses to die assisted by doctors and nurses.the organisation also accompanies people from foreign countries. (KEYSTONE/ Gaetan Bally)
Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Should dementia patients be allowed access to assisted suicide? Switzerland debates

Is assisted suicide ethically justifiable for people with advanced dementia? While Switzerland has a liberal stance on assisted suicide, the Netherlands has gone further, allowing it even in advanced stages of the disease.

As highlighted by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), Dutch law permits euthanasia for dementia patients under strict conditions, provided they have previously prepared a living will while still capable of making decisions.

In Switzerland, assisted suicide is only available for dementia patients who remain capable of judgement. Those eligible must administer the medication themselves.

Stefanie Becker, director of Alzheimer Switzerland, challenges the assumption that life with dementia is inherently unfulfilling, noting that many people express a desire to continue living even in later stages of the disease. In such cases, living wills requesting assisted suicide are disregarded.

chairman of the SNB governing board, Martin Schlegel,
Keystone / Peter Schneider

Swiss National Bank cuts key interest rate by half a percentage point

Today, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) surprised many by reducing its key interest rate from 1% to 0.5%. chairman of the SNB governing board, Martin Schlegel, referred to this move as part of a “rapid interest rate turnaround.” At the beginning of the year, the rate stood at 1.75%.

The Luzerner Zeitung writes that while the SNB successfully managed inflation in recent years, it now faces a new challenge: the risk of inflation becoming too low or even negative. Prices for goods and services have already fallen, and this trend is projected to continue into 2025, raising concerns about deflation.

Falling prices may benefit consumers but are less favourable for businesses. Balancing monetary policy to suit both borrowers and lenders presents an ongoing challenge for the SNB.

As Switzerland embraces the darker days of winter, the glowing candles of the Bô Noël Christmas market in Lausanne shine even brighter. They light up the city’s festive spirit, making this our picture of the day.
Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Picture of the day

As Switzerland embraces the darker days of winter, the glowing candles of the Bô Noël Christmas market in Lausanne shine even brighter. They light up the city’s festive spirit, making this our picture of the day.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR