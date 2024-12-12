At midday, the Federal Court delivered its much-anticipated judgement: the 2022 vote on raising the retirement age for women to 65 will not be declared invalid.

Here’s the background: In the summer, the Federal Social Insurance Office disclosed that incorrect figures were published in its old-age and survivors’ insurance forecast. The reality is that the insurance scheme’s financial outlook is better than initially presented, with pensions expenditure expected to be CHF4 billion ($4.5 billion) lower than previously assumed by 2033.

The 2022 referendum narrowly approved raising the retirement age for women. However, given that inaccurate data had been included in the voting booklet, the Greens and the Social Democrats filed a legal challenge.

Today, the Federal Court in Lausanne, composed of three men and two women, unanimously ruled that cancelling the vote would lead to unmanageable consequences.