Dear Swiss Abroad,

The winter session of parliament has reached its final week, but the pace remains relentless. Several significant decisions were made earlier in the week, including a ban on Hezbollah and an increase in the minimum health insurance deductible. Both topics have generated lively debate, with implications for public safety and healthcare policy in Switzerland.

Another important step has been taken on the issue of stalking. Victims of stalking often suffer greatly, but until now, proving such cases has been challenging. The newly proposed legislation would make stalking a criminal offence if it restricts another person’s ability to organise their life freely.

To lighten things up, we’ll take a quick detour to the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, where exciting details about the event have emerged. Also, in women’s football, the Swiss team has learnt who their first opponents will be at next year’s Swiss-hosted European Championships.

Best wishes from Bern.