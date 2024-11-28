Should Switzerland take measures to support its industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the European Union. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies? If so, what should it do?

Switzerland’s steel industry is in deep crisis: the country’s last two steelworks are facing major difficulties and have announced redundancies this year. Other sectors are also suffering, such as the glass industry, or subcontractors, who are bearing the full brunt of problems affecting the German car industry.

Against this backdrop, some people in Switzerland are calling for government intervention. This will be the subject of our next Let’s Talk filmed debate. Do certain industries need to be protected to guarantee Switzerland’s future prosperity? And if so, how? We want to hear from you!

