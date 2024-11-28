Should Switzerland take measures to support its industries?
Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the European Union. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies? If so, what should it do?
Switzerland’s steel industry is in deep crisis: the country’s last two steelworks are facing major difficulties and have announced redundancies this year. Other sectors are also suffering, such as the glass industry, or subcontractors, who are bearing the full brunt of problems affecting the German car industry.
Against this backdrop, some people in Switzerland are calling for government intervention. This will be the subject of our next Let’s Talk filmed debate. Do certain industries need to be protected to guarantee Switzerland’s future prosperity? And if so, how? We want to hear from you!
>> Check out the earlier episodes of our Let’s Talk video debate series
It's important for Switzerland to keep its industrial sector and for its contribution to gross domestic product to be at least 25-30%, if it is to diversify its economy, be resilient and retain its sovereignty and the know-how of its jobs! You only have to look at the impact of de-industrialisation in France and Great Britain! Industry produces concrete goods and objects and thus contributes to the real economy, unlike financialisation, which produces virtually nothing.
Il est important que la Suisse garde son secteur industriel et que sa contribution aux produits intérieurs bruts soit au minimum 25 à 30 % pour une diversification de son économie , une certaine résilience ainsi que sa souveraineté et le savoir-faire de ces emplois! On ne peut miser que sur les services, il suffit de regarder l’impact de la désindustrialisation de la France et de la Grande Bretagne! L’industrie produit des biens et objets concrets et contribue ainsi à l’économie réelle , contrairement à la financiarisation qui elle ne produit à peu près rien
Hello
In Switzerland I have the impression that everything has been based on R&D and services. With the context that we lack staff and it's too expensive to produce in Switzerland. But in some industrial areas we will soon lose all our know-how and this will complicate the existence of several industrial areas. In the glass and glass processing industry, in my opinion, the monopoly was created in Switzerland and the industry was then transferred to other countries. The industry that I think has developed well in Switzerland would be energy storage.
Best regards
Feim Islami
Bonjour
En Suisse j'ai le impression que tout à été basé sur R&D et services. Avec le contexte que on manque le personnel et c'est trop cher à produire en Suisse. Mais dans certains domaines industriels bientôt nous allons perdre tout savoir-faire et cela va compliqué l'existence de plusieurs domaines industriels. En industrie de verre et le traitement de verre à mon avis en Suisse à été créé le monopole et juste après transfer de l'industrie vers divers pays. Le industrie qui je pense a bien développée en Suisse serait la stockage de énergies.
Meilleurs salutations
Feim Islami
Hello and thank you for your comment. Do you think that Switzerland should accept the disappearance of certain industries from its territory?
Bonjour et merci de votre commentaire. Pensez-vous que la Suisse doit accepter de voir disparaître certaines industries de son territoire?
Join the conversation!