The agreement between Switzerland and the European Union continues to spark discussion about its political, economic and academic implications.

Outgoing president of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Martin Vetterli, hailed the deal as “a nice Christmas present” in an interview with Swiss public radio, RTS. The agreement reopens Switzerland’s access to key EU programmes such as Horizon Europe, Erasmus and Euratom, among others. One clause equalises tuition fees for European and Swiss students—a positive step, according to Vetterli, but one that could trigger a general rise in tuition fees due to financial challenges faced by Swiss academic institutions.

The agreement also impacts the electricity market. It will allow Swiss households to choose their electricity supplier, ending the current regional monopolies. This could lead to savings through increased competition, although sceptics point out that electricity prices are currently higher in the EU than in Switzerland.

However, immigration remains a potential sticking point. In April, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party submitted a ‘No to a 10 million Switzerland!’ initiative to curb immigration, which could jeopardise the agreements with Brussels. To counter this, the Centre Party has proposed a more flexible alternative that respects the EU agreements while maintaining Swiss labour market protections. This proposal would allow the government and cantons to impose regional or sectoral limits on foreign workers in cases of excessive immigration.