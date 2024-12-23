Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The Swiss and EU flags frame the stage of the joint press conference during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on Friday, December 20, 2024 in Bern, Switzerland. Van der Leyen pays an official visit to Switzerland to formally mark the conclusion of the negotiations between the EU and Switzerland.
Dear Swiss Abroad,

As the year draws to a close, so does Switzerland’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Today, the Swiss Ambassador to the UN in New York will review what Switzerland has accomplished over the past two years.

We will also touch on a significant appointment: Callista Gingrich, named by Donald Trump as the new US ambassador to Switzerland. But first, we look at the most discussed topic of the moment—the agreement between Switzerland and the European Union, which has dominated Swiss media with analyses of its implications.

Have a good read!

Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, left, welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, before a bilateral meeting on Friday, December 20, 2024 in Bern, Switzerland. Van der Leyen pays an official visit to Switzerland to formally mark the conclusion of the negotiations between the EU and Switzerland.
Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Switzerland-EU agreement spurs debate

The agreement between Switzerland and the European Union continues to spark discussion about its political, economic and academic implications.

Outgoing president of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Martin Vetterli, hailed the deal as “a nice Christmas present” in an interview with Swiss public radio, RTS. The agreement reopens Switzerland’s access to key EU programmes such as Horizon Europe, Erasmus and Euratom, among others. One clause equalises tuition fees for European and Swiss students—a positive step, according to Vetterli, but one that could trigger a general rise in tuition fees due to financial challenges faced by Swiss academic institutions.

The agreement also impacts the electricity market. It will allow Swiss households to choose their electricity supplier, ending the current regional monopolies. This could lead to savings through increased competition, although sceptics point out that electricity prices are currently higher in the EU than in Switzerland.

However, immigration remains a potential sticking point. In April, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party submitted a ‘No to a 10 million Switzerland!’ initiative to curb immigration, which could jeopardise the agreements with Brussels. To counter this, the Centre Party has proposed a more flexible alternative that respects the EU agreements while maintaining Swiss labour market protections. This proposal would allow the government and cantons to impose regional or sectoral limits on foreign workers in cases of excessive immigration.

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich's wife Callista Gingrich listens to her husband at a campaign rally at the Marriott Denver West Hotel in Golden, Colorado, USA, 06 February 2012. Gingrich is scheduled to speak at the Colorado Energy Summit at the Colorado School of Mines later in the day.
EPA/BARRY GUITERREZ

Callista Gingrich appointed US ambassador to Switzerland

Incoming American president Donald Trump has named Callista Gingrich as the next ambassador to Switzerland. The diplomat represented the US at the Vatican during Trump’s previous term in office.

“I am delighted to announce that Callista Gingrich will be our next US Ambassador to Switzerland,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday evening.

Gingrich is married to Newt Gingrich, the former Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives under Bill Clinton and a long-time supporter of Trump. Together, the Gingriches run a multimedia company producing films, documentaries and books focused on American history and the nation’s “exceptional” character.

At a Republican Party convention last summer, Callista Gingrich accused President Joe Biden of undermining religious freedom, while praising Trump for appointing Supreme Court judges she described as defenders of the “God-given right to worship.”

Switzerland reflects on UN Security Council Presidency
EPA/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Switzerland reflects on UN Security Council membership

Switzerland’s term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council has come to an end. In an interview with the Keystone-SDA agency, UN Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl outlined Switzerland’s achievements.

During its term, Switzerland participated in 810 meetings of the Council and co-sponsored or co-chaired seven outcomes, including four resolutions. These included humanitarian initiatives, such as one addressing the protection of humanitarian and UN personnel. Switzerland also contributed to the renewal of political missions and played a role in fostering consensus within the Council, with Baeriswyl noting that Switzerland’s calm approach was widely appreciated.

The ambassador highlighted Switzerland’s role in a statement of support for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) after several Blue Helmets positions were attacked.

On the topic of June’s Ukraine peace summit on the Bürgenstock in Switzerland, Bern suffered little criticism of its neutrality, the ambassador recalls, with the exception of Russia. Moscow was also the only Council member to decline an invitation to go to Geneva.

Switzerland’s position on the Middle East drew criticism, particularly its decision to abstain from recognising a Palestinian state, a move questioned by several NGOs.

A fire has destroyed the 100-year-old Badhütte (swimming hut) in Rorschach, an iconic public bathhouse on stilts along the Swiss shore of Lake Constance. The Badhütte, a local institution with a restaurant and a popular gathering spot for all generations, went up in flames in the early hours of the morning. "This is a catastrophe for Rorschach and its population," said Mayor Robert Raths.
KANTONSPOLIZEIZ ST GALLEN

Picture of the day

A fire has destroyed the 100-year-old Badhütte (swimming hut) in Rorschach, an iconic public bathhouse on stilts along the Swiss shore of Lake Constance.

The Badhütte, a local institution with a restaurant and a popular gathering spot for all generations, went up in flames in the early hours of the morning. “This is a catastrophe for Rorschach and its population,” said Mayor Robert Raths.

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the “environmental responsibility initiative” that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

Translated from Italian with DeepL/amva/ac

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
29 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
19 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
