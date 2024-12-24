Marco Sieber, who will be the second Swiss in space after Claude Nicollier, is currently undergoing training at the European Space Agency (ESA). While on holiday in Switzerland for the Christmas period, he spoke to Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger about his training, how he deals with stress and whether he believes in extraterrestrial life.

Sieber, who received a degree in medicine from the University of Bern, has a passion for skydiving and scuba diving. Sieber likes to push himself to the limit, he tells the Tages-Anzeiger. “Seeking my limits, pushing them and improving myself is something that has always motivated me,” he says, while admitting that he is also very good at “doing nothing” and relaxing. He doesn’t like monotony though. “If I had a job where I did the same thing every day, I would be bored,” he says.

Training at the ESA is “exciting” for the 35-year-old from canton Bern. He admits it can be difficult at times, but he says it is not designed to be overwhelming: “The aim is not to knock us out and prevent us from finishing the training”.

Sieber also spent six months at NASA in Houston where he learned a lot about the systems of the International Space Station (ISS), which he will join no earlier than 2027. Sieber acknowledges there’s a steep learning curve: “It was a challenge. Maybe I don’t understand the systems in as much detail as my colleague, who is an engineer. But I understand enough.”