“We have become accustomed to our prosperity and security over the decades; they are almost a divine right,” says Cassis. In the eyes of the Foreign Minister, however, all is not well with the world. He points out that the European Union’s economic health is deteriorating, world trade is falling and the major powers are unashamedly asserting their claims to power, “if necessary by force”.

While he believes that Switzerland is coping “relatively well”, Cassis also sees “symptoms here at home”. He points in particular to the debate on the budget in parliament, but also to the polarisation of opinions. “People are more aggressive in terms of form and methods. I’m not even talking about social networks, which have become an outlet for and an amplifier of the frustrations of a large part of the population,” he points out.

Against this backdrop, continues the minister from the Radical Liberal Party, Switzerland needs to have “a stable, predictable and serene relationship with its neighbours”. With this in mind, he believes that the new package of agreements with the European Union (EU), approved by the Federal Council on December 20, gives Switzerland this much-needed stability.