Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
That is why the levels of Swiss reservoirs are currently low There is currently significantly less water in the reservoirs than usual at this time of year. They are currently only about half full. But this is no reason to worry: the low water levels show that the electricity business is doing well.
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland Today
Listening: Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,

Happy first Friday of the new year!

Whether you plan to spend your weekend skiing, preparing for the year ahead or recovering from the holiday season, today’s briefing ensures you head into the weekend informed with the latest news from Switzerland.

Water reservoirs are unusually low—but this is good news. Also in today’s briefing, Switzerland’s first female president has issued sharp criticism towards the current Swiss Federal Council. And if you’re thinking about driving into the city, make sure you read today’s briefing before getting behind the wheel.

Keep reading until the end of today’s briefing to improve your Swiss animal trivia knowledge in 2025.

Sunny regards from Bern,

This content was published on
6 minutes

As a global citizen, Alexandra brings an international perspective to Swiss news. Initials: amva

That is why the levels of Swiss reservoirs are currently low There is currently significantly less water in the reservoirs than usual at this time of year. They are currently only about half full. But this is no reason to worry: the low water levels show that the electricity business is doing well.
Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Why Swiss water reservoirs are lower than usual, and why this is a good thing

Switzerland’s water reservoirs are currently significantly lower than usual for this time of year, standing at about 54% capacity instead of two-thirds. But this is not a cause for concern: the low levels indicate that the electricity market is thriving.

These reservoirs function like enormous batteries, storing water to generate electricity during periods of high demand. Following concerns about power shortages during the winter two years ago, Swiss authorities urged energy conservation. Today, however, energy companies are draining reservoirs faster than average to sell electricity abroad.

Are energy companies risking Switzerland’s energy security?

Martin Koller, chief economist at Axpo, Switzerland’s largest electricity company, reassures the public that they are not: “Security of supply must be considered in European terms. If Europe has no problems, Switzerland has no problems either. At the moment, the supply situation in Europe is very good.”

Going forward, reservoirs may continue to be emptied faster during autumn and winter. This is because the expansion of solar energy means that an increasing amount of electricity can be produced in the spring, allowing electricity companies to hold back less water during this time.

Ruth Dreifuss, former Federal Councillor and member of the Global Commission on Drug Policy, speaks at a press conference to mark the 20th anniversary of the Quai 9 injection room in Geneva on Friday 28 May 2021.
Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Why a former Swiss president criticises government ‘silence’ on EU deal

Millions of official documents from 1994 were declassified on January 1, 2025, among which are nearly 1,700 Swiss diplomatic files.

These files offer new insights Switzerland’s domestic and foreign policy of that year, many of which touch on Swiss-EU relations. Some of these issues are still relevant today.

Ruth Dreifuss, who served as a member of the Federal Council from 1993 to 2002 and was Switzerland’s first female president in 1999, spoke to French language newspaper Le Temps about her memories of that time.

Reflecting on 1994, Dreifuss recalled a “crisis of confidence” following Switzerland’s 1992 rejection of the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement. “There was confusion, no clear strategy and inconsistent messaging between Brussels and Bern,” she said, adding, “It felt like embarking on an adventure without a compass, speaking in two languages.”

The reality of today reminds Dreifuss of that time.

Switzerland has the same reasons or even more reasons as in 1994 to move closer to Europe, says Dreifuss, but the opposition remains the same.

However, she believes that Brussels understands the Swiss “particularities” better today.

But she also notes some stark differences in the handling of EU relations by the Swiss Federal Council today: “At the time of bilateral agreements I and II, there was strong leadership from the Federal Council to get them accepted. I wouldn’t say that I have the same impression today. And I deeply regret it”.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
38 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion
11,000 car parking spaces are gone. And that's just the beginning Zurich, Basel, Bern, Lausanne and Geneva have eliminated more than 10 percent of their parking spaces in ten years. In the future, this will happen even faster - much to the annoyance of the car lobby.
Keystone / Christian Beutler

Why your favourite parking spot may not be there anymore

Having lived abroad in the UAE and India, countries in which driving made me very anxious, I appreciate Switzerland’s well-developed public transport system, which allows me the privilege of avoiding driving altogether. Especially now as cities here are rapidly cutting back on parking spaces.

Switzerland’s five largest cities—Zurich, Basel, Bern, Lausanne and Geneva—have eliminated over 10% of their parking spaces in the past decade. Zurich and Geneva alone have removed 3,000 above-ground spaces each, while Lausanne has cut 2,500 and Bern and Basel City about 1,500 each.

This is just the beginning, reports the Swiss newspaper, the Tages-Anzeiger. People living in the cities are less likely to own a car, and the number of automobile-owning individuals is falling.

City officials are also shifting away from accommodating cars: Zurich wants to reduce motorised private transport by 30% by 2040, Geneva wants to reduce the number of parking spaces by 12,000 and Lucerne aims to halve the number of parking spaces. In smaller cities like St Gallen and Winterthur, there has also been a marked reduction in parking spaces.

The reduced parking spaces is an incentive for drivers to use different methods of transport into city centres and is “effective and relevant in supporting a policy that aims to promote the use of other means of transport than cars in everyday life,” according to Vincent Kaufmann, director of the Urban Sociology Laboratory at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL). For Kaufmann, a solution is that drivers park outside the city and take public transport into the city, leaving the centre open for green spaces and restaurant terraces.

Not surprisingly, the car-lobby does not agree. Thomas Hurter, Swiss People’s Party member and president of the Automobile Club of Switzerland says business and individuals depend on having sufficient parking spaces and argues that reducing parking is counterproductive, leading to increased traffic as drivers search for available parking spots.

Male Zander or Pikeperch (Stizostedion lucioperca, Sander lucioperca) defending nest. Lake di Lugano or Ceresio, Ticino, Switzerland
Franco Banfi / Biosphoto

Picture of the day

If you like pub-quizzes, today’s picture of the day is for you!

Switzerland’s Fish of the Year for 2025 is the zander (Sander lucioperca).

The Swiss Fishing Association chose the zander for its beauty, hunting prowess and dedication as a “super dad,” fiercely defending its offspring. Pictured above is a male zander guarding its nest in Lake Lugano (Ceresio) in Ticino.

And another trivia titbit: Switzerland’s Animal of the Year for 2025 is the lemon snail (Cepaea nemoralis) selected by Pro Natura.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
53 Likes
85 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR