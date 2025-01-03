Having lived abroad in the UAE and India, countries in which driving made me very anxious, I appreciate Switzerland’s well-developed public transport system, which allows me the privilege of avoiding driving altogether. Especially now as cities here are rapidly cutting back on parking spaces.

Switzerland’s five largest cities—Zurich, Basel, Bern, Lausanne and Geneva—have eliminated over 10% of their parking spaces in the past decade. Zurich and Geneva alone have removed 3,000 above-ground spaces each, while Lausanne has cut 2,500 and Bern and Basel City about 1,500 each.

This is just the beginning, reports the Swiss newspaper, the Tages-Anzeiger. People living in the cities are less likely to own a car, and the number of automobile-owning individuals is falling.

City officials are also shifting away from accommodating cars: Zurich wants to reduce motorised private transport by 30% by 2040, Geneva wants to reduce the number of parking spaces by 12,000 and Lucerne aims to halve the number of parking spaces. In smaller cities like St Gallen and Winterthur, there has also been a marked reduction in parking spaces.

The reduced parking spaces is an incentive for drivers to use different methods of transport into city centres and is “effective and relevant in supporting a policy that aims to promote the use of other means of transport than cars in everyday life,” according to Vincent Kaufmann, director of the Urban Sociology Laboratory at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL). For Kaufmann, a solution is that drivers park outside the city and take public transport into the city, leaving the centre open for green spaces and restaurant terraces.

Not surprisingly, the car-lobby does not agree. Thomas Hurter, Swiss People’s Party member and president of the Automobile Club of Switzerland says business and individuals depend on having sufficient parking spaces and argues that reducing parking is counterproductive, leading to increased traffic as drivers search for available parking spots.