“We are also committed to protecting wages,” Roland Müller, director of the Swiss Employers’ Association (in photo above), told the CH Media newspaper group. He has put forward measures to prevent wage dumping in Switzerland with regards to the new EU treaties.

In the interview, Müller cited work bans for companies that demonstrably do not adhere to Swiss rules. “A freeze on payments could be applied so that clients in Switzerland do not pay the bills of EU companies that practice wage dumping in Switzerland,” he said. Miller also talked about strengthening the Bau-Card instrument, which is an accreditation for companies in the construction industry that proves that they adhere to all the rules

However, unions and employers are finding it difficult to agree on the measures to be introduced to protect Swiss wages. “The unions are mixing things up and making demands that have no direct bearing on the issue,” said Müller. However, he assumes that solutions can be found in many areas.

The unions have focused their opposition to the recent Swiss-EU agreements on the regulation of expense claims. However, this only affects 0.3% of jobs in Switzerland, 24heures and Tribune de Genève calculated on Monday. By 2023, fewer than 17,000 posted workers to Switzerland would have been affected by the regulations, according to the newspapers. But Pierre-Yves Maillard, president of the Swiss Trade Union Federation, warns that if wage dumping is permitted, the situation “will explode”.