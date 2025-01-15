Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Today's bulletin begins with the resignation of Defence Minister Viola Amherd. She will leave the federal government at the end of March.
Another key update concerns her department. The Swiss government is exploring ways to increase female participation in the armed forces and civil defence, potentially making service compulsory for women.
In this briefing, we also cover criticism of Swiss cantons by the Council of Europe's anti-torture committee, debates over social media regulations, and a Spanish housing policy that could affect Swiss nationals living in Spain.
Wishing you a good read.
Defence Minister Viola Amherd to step down in March
Defence Minister Viola Amherd announced today that she would be leaving the seven-seat federal government at the end of March.
The Centre Party politician, elected in December 2018, was the first woman to head the defence ministry. Her resignation follows a year in which she held the rotating Swiss presidency.
“I thought long and hard about this decision,” Amherd told the media in Bern. “After 30 years in active politics, including my time in the federal executive, it’s time to hand over to someone fresher. We will see whether that will be a man or a woman.”
Speculation about her resignation had been building, fuelled by criticism from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which accused her of mismanaging army priorities and favouring closer ties with NATO. The source of the criticism was a letter from the parliamentary finance delegation sent to the defence ministry during the winter session in December, expressing concern about the status of several army projects.
Also fuelling the rumours of her exit were other resignations. Last week Gerhard Pfister resigned as the Centre Party’s president, but Pfister himself had declared in an interview that he was “not closing the door on the Federal Council”.
- The news on Swiss public television, RSIExternal link (in Italian)
Compulsory service for women under consideration
The Swiss government is aiming to secure long-term resources for the armed forces and civil defence by increasing female participation. This could involve introducing a compulsory information day for women and possibly extending mandatory military service to them.
The government has instructed the defence ministry to assess two options for reforming military service. One proposal would extend the service obligation to women, with only the required number of citizens being selected to staff the armed forces and civil defence.
To encourage voluntary participation, the government plans to require women to attend an information day outlining opportunities in the armed forces and civil defence. Any change would necessitate a constitutional amendment and subsequent public approval via referendum.
On a related note, the government announced there would be no federal votes on the May 18 polling date. While 2025 appears quiet for the ballot box, 2026 is expected to be a busy year for Swiss democracy.
- Full article by Swiss public television, RSIExternal link (in Italian)
Council of Europe criticises Swiss cantons over police and prison practices
The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) has criticised cantons Geneva, Vaud, Fribourg and Valais for allegations of police misconduct and prison overpopulation. The CPT’s report, published yesterday, highlighted issues such as excessive use of force, physical abuse and poor detention conditions.
The findings stem from the CPT’s ninth visit to Switzerland in March 2024. The committee noted that recommendations made after its 2021 visit were largely ignored, with the situation worsening. Allegations include beatings, dog bites and other mistreatment during arrests, primarily affecting foreign nationals.
The CPT has called for stricter prosecution of police misconduct and the broader use of video recordings during interrogations. The cantons in question have denied systemic abuse, stating that any reported incidents are thoroughly investigated.
- Full article Swiss public television, RTSExternal link (in French)
Debates over social media regulation in Switzerland
The Federal Media Commission has raised concerns about the management of major social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), since its acquisition by Elon Musk. X has faced criticism for alleged favouritism towards right-wing accounts and issues such as hate speech and disinformation and for being overrun by trolls.
In response, organisations such as Graubünden Tourism and Lindt have abandoned X, while Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has ceased posting on the platform. By contrast, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has created a new account for her presidential year.
The Federal Media Commission has proposed several recommendations including increased transparency for algorithms and market-dominating platforms. It also suggests developing algorithms that do not rely on personal data and imposing specific obligations on these platforms as is already being done in the EU.
In Bern, work is being done on a communications app for the Swiss federal government.
However, not everyone views a regulatory push on social media platforms positively. Franz Grüter of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party fears that such measures risk turning the state into a “national censor”.
– Reported by Swiss public television, SRFExternal link (in German)
More
Spain’s housing tax could affect Swiss expatriates
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has proposed a new property tax targeting non-EU buyers, which could significantly impact the 26,000 Swiss nationals living in Spain. The tax, equal to 100% of the property value, aims to combat housing inequality by curbing speculative purchases.
In 2023, non-EU buyers accounted for 27,000 property acquisitions in Spain, exacerbating the housing shortage. Sánchez’s proposal is part of a broader plan to make housing more affordable, including higher taxes on holiday homes and incentives for offering affordable rentals.
The timeline for implementation is unclear, as the measures require parliamentary approval, where Sánchez faces significant opposition.
- Full article on the Tages-AnzeigerExternal link (paywall, in German)
Picture of the day
Spotlight on Murten: the bilingual town in canton Fribourg shines brightly with the return of its “Festival of Lights”. Swiss and international artists have created stunning installations that will illuminate Murten until January 26.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative