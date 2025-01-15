Defence Minister Viola Amherd announced today that she would be leaving the seven-seat federal government at the end of March.

The Centre Party politician, elected in December 2018, was the first woman to head the defence ministry. Her resignation follows a year in which she held the rotating Swiss presidency.

“I thought long and hard about this decision,” Amherd told the media in Bern. “After 30 years in active politics, including my time in the federal executive, it’s time to hand over to someone fresher. We will see whether that will be a man or a woman.”

Speculation about her resignation had been building, fuelled by criticism from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which accused her of mismanaging army priorities and favouring closer ties with NATO. The source of the criticism was a letter from the parliamentary finance delegation sent to the defence ministry during the winter session in December, expressing concern about the status of several army projects.

Also fuelling the rumours of her exit were other resignations. Last week Gerhard Pfister resigned as the Centre Party’s president, but Pfister himself had declared in an interview that he was “not closing the door on the Federal Council”.