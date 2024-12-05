Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

Deliberately spread misinformation surfaced during many elections in 2024 and is having an impact on social trust.

But the wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies – such as Switzerland or many US states – according to Touradj Ebrahimi, professor at Federal Technology Institute in Lausanne (EPFL).

Do you think that disinformation is particularly dangerous for societies where citizens directly vote on many political issues?

