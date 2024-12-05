Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Debate
Democracy

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Deliberately spread misinformation surfaced during many elections in 2024 and is having an impact on social trust.

But the wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies – such as Switzerland or many US states – according to Touradj Ebrahimi, professor at Federal Technology Institute in Lausanne (EPFL).

Do you think that disinformation is particularly dangerous for societies where citizens directly vote on many political issues?

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines.
Schoolclass

Schoolkids ready for Moldova’s democracy – with Swiss help

This content was published on In Moldovan schools, education for society is a popular subject. Swiss funding supports this progressive approach to pedagogy. SWI swissinfo.ch visited classrooms there to see how it works.

Read more: Schoolkids ready for Moldova’s democracy – with Swiss help
