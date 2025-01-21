Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
The search for a successor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd continues to dominate Swiss media – it seems nobody wants the job.
Also in today's briefing: the latest measures in the fight against poverty, the pressing issues facing women's shelters, and the latest wave of cyberattacks targeting Switzerland.
Shortage of skilled labour in the Federal Council: has Switzerland’s highest office lost its appeal?
There is a vacancy in the Federal Council – the seven-seat government – and it seems nobody wants it. So far, only rejections have come from the Centre Party for Viola Amherd’s vacant seat, as reported in yesterday’s briefing.
“Nightmare job instead of dream job” is the headline in today’s Aargauer Zeitung, listing reasons why no one wants to become a government minister. First, the dominance of conservative ministers is a deterrent for candidates from the Centre Party. The alpha figures Albert Rösti of the Swiss People’s Party and Karin Keller-Sutter of the Radical-Liberal Party largely set the country’s direction, the paper said.
The role has also lost its appeal due to increasing polarisation, which brings a harsher tone and personal attacks, according to the Aargauer Zeitung. Another major disadvantage is the lack of time for private life. Centre Party leader Philipp Bregy declined the role, citing his young children. It seems the challenge of achieving work-life balance has reached even the government.
- Full article in the Aargauer ZeitungExternal link (paywall, in German)
More
The government launches the national poverty policy
Around 700,000 people in Switzerland live below the poverty line – roughly 8% of the population. A further 600,000 are at risk of poverty, with single parents, older people and migrants particularly affected.
Despite years of efforts, poverty levels have remained stable. The Swiss government has now introduced a national poverty policy, including poverty monitoring and a dedicated strategy to better understand and address the issue.
A key element of the new policy is the creation of a permanent council for poverty issues, made up of individuals directly affected. This council will advise the government, serve as a contact point for media and politicians and help ensure decisions reflect the perspectives of those living in poverty.
The government’s goal is to halve the number of people living in poverty by 2030. Plans include improving access to social support, simplifying bureaucratic processes and ensuring that those entitled to assistance can access it more easily.
- Full article by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ)External link (paywall, in German)
Shortage of shelters for women and children affected by violence
Switzerland lacks sufficient space in women’s shelters for victims of violence, leading to tensions between cantons. Zurich, for instance, has expanded its shelter capacity but often has to accommodate women from other regions due to shortages elsewhere. This creates financial and logistical challenges, as Zurich must place its own residents outside the canton at a higher cost.
According to the 2023 annual report by the umbrella organisation of women’s shelters, current capacity does not even meet a quarter of the Council of Europe’s recommendation of one bed per 100,000 inhabitants.
Inadequate funding and planning uncertainties exacerbate the problem. A 2021 study by the conference of social directors highlighted 11 recommendations to improve shelter funding and provision, none of which has been uniformly implemented. Another pressing issue is the lack of follow-up support for women and families who no longer need emergency shelter but still require assistance.
- The article in the Aargauer ZeitungExternal link (paywall, in German)
Cyberattacks disrupt Swiss websites
Several Swiss websites, including those of banks and municipalities, were targeted by cyberattacks this morning. The Zurich Cantonal Bank and the city of Lucerne were among those affected. The pro-Russian hacker group “NoName057(16)” claimed responsibility.
The attacks, known as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), overload websites with excessive traffic, rendering them inaccessible. The group stated its aim was to test the resilience of Switzerland’s internet infrastructure. The Federal Office for Cyber Security had anticipated such attacks during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
“NoName057(16)” has previously targeted federal departments and state-affiliated companies and has also conducted attacks in Italy on banks, harbours and IT firms.
- The report from the Tages-AnzeigerExternal link (in German)
Picture of the day
All eyes were on former footballer David Beckham (hands pictures above) at the World Economic Forum yesterday. The Englishman, renowned for his style as much as his sporting career, was honoured on Monday for his work with UNICEF.
Translated from German using DeepL/amva
