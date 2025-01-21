There is a vacancy in the Federal Council – the seven-seat government – and it seems nobody wants it. So far, only rejections have come from the Centre Party for Viola Amherd’s vacant seat, as reported in yesterday’s briefing.

“Nightmare job instead of dream job” is the headline in today’s Aargauer Zeitung, listing reasons why no one wants to become a government minister. First, the dominance of conservative ministers is a deterrent for candidates from the Centre Party. The alpha figures Albert Rösti of the Swiss People’s Party and Karin Keller-Sutter of the Radical-Liberal Party largely set the country’s direction, the paper said.

The role has also lost its appeal due to increasing polarisation, which brings a harsher tone and personal attacks, according to the Aargauer Zeitung. Another major disadvantage is the lack of time for private life. Centre Party leader Philipp Bregy declined the role, citing his young children. It seems the challenge of achieving work-life balance has reached even the government.