On his Inauguration Day, US President Donald Trump signed 26 executive orders – the highest number ever signed on a president’s first day in office. In contrast, Joe Biden signed nine in 2021, and Trump himself signed just one on his first day during his first term in office in 2017.

One of the orders initiated the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization: “The World Health Organization ripped us off. Everybody rips off the United States. It’s not going to happen anymore,” Trump said at the signing.

Though contractually the withdrawal process will take 12 months, Trump announced that US funding would be halted immediately and government personnel working with the WHO would be recalled.

This decision will affect more than 16% of the World Health Organization’s budget.

In a statement, the WHO said it regretted “the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization” and hoped that the US would reconsider – “we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe”.

Speaking to the Tribune de Genève, Suerie Moon, co-director of the Center for Global Health at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, said the organisation could survive the loss of funding, but she doubted European countries would fill the gap.

Former Geneva mayor Sami Kanaan emphasised the effect on the Geneva-based organisation: “There will be a direct impact on employment. The United States is the WHO’s biggest contributor. This will have an effect on the organisation’s basic structure”.

Switzerland has expressed “deep regret” over Trump’s decision to withdraw from the WHO, Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA in Davos yesterday.