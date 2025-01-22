Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The Solothurn Film Festival celebrates its 60th anniversary with a trek around the Jura Arc. The Jura Arc has served as the setting or inspiration for nearly 100 films, according to the festival’s artistic director, Niccolò Castelli to 24 heures. These include thrillers, comedies, Westerns, science fiction, and even films set in Canada but shot in the Jura Arc. Film enthusiasts can explore the Jurassic Road trek map on the Solothurn Film Festival website.
Dear Swiss Abroad,

Meetings and panels continue until Friday at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Today’s briefing provides an overview of the headlines so far.

Also, Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). We cover reactions from Switzerland and explore the implications. Meanwhile, in Zurich, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is renting additional office space – does this signal new job opportunities?

Warm regards from Bern,

Swiss Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, speak prior to a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
Keystone Pool / Laurent Gillieron

Today’s highlights from WEF

Meeting between the Swiss and Ukrainian presidents: Yesterday Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland’s rotating president this year, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the World Economic Forum (WEF). Earlier in the day Zelensky criticised Europe in his speech, stating that Europe must learn to govern itself independently and that it needs to “be at the forefront” or “the world will move on without it”.

Despite his criticism, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Switzerland for its ongoing support.

Former Swiss president discusses climate ruling: Former Swiss President Alain Berset, now the Council of Europe’s Secretary General, discussed the implementation of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) climate ruling with Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans.

Last April the “Senior Women for Climate Protection” association won a case against Switzerland, arguing that the country was failing to adequately protect older women from climate change. Switzerland has since submitted a report on the ruling to Strasbourg, Berset confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, comprising 46 member states, is currently reviewing the report.

The ECHR ruling allows for political debate but does not dictate a final outcome, instead urging Switzerland to show greater commitment to climate issues. Berset noted progress since the ruling, stating, “Everything is moving, and that’s a good thing.”

Swiss Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter, left, talks with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, right, prior to a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland and the EU react to Trump’s inauguration speech

Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, did not mention the US or President Trump in her opening speech at WEF, but she opposed protectionist policies, stating, “Free trade has reduced poverty. It would be wrong to forget that.”

At WEF, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the deep economic ties between the US and Europe. She noted that sectors like aerospace and pharmaceuticals rely heavily on transatlantic cooperation, adding, “European companies employ 3.5 million Americans, and another million American jobs depend directly on trade with Europe.”

Andrea Caroni, president of the Senate and a Radical-Liberal Party member, criticised Trump’s sentiments in his inauguration speech, calling them “totally contrary to Swiss values”.

Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin expressed concern over the US withdrawal from the WHO, saying this was the most difficult thing for Switzerland and, ultimately, Geneva. Parmelin stated that the Swiss embassy in Washington is working to establish links with the new US administration. “We have a very good team in Washington,” Parmelin said.

You can read more about Trump’s decision to withdraw US funding and support from the World Health Organization in more detail in the section below.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Trump was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States on 20 January. The presidential inauguration was held indoors due to extreme cold temperatures in DC.
KEYSTONE/EPA/ANNA MONEYMAKER

Day one: Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from WHO

On his Inauguration Day, US President Donald Trump signed 26 executive orders – the highest number ever signed on a president’s first day in office. In contrast, Joe Biden signed nine in 2021, and Trump himself signed just one on his first day during his first term in office in 2017.

One of the orders initiated the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization: “The World Health Organization ripped us off. Everybody rips off the United States. It’s not going to happen anymore,” Trump said at the signing.

Though contractually the withdrawal process will take 12 months, Trump announced that US funding would be halted immediately and government personnel working with the WHO would be recalled.

This decision will affect more than 16% of the World Health Organization’s budget.

In a statement, the WHO said it regretted “the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization” and hoped that the US would reconsider – “we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe”.

Speaking to the Tribune de Genève, Suerie Moon, co-director of the Center for Global Health at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, said the organisation could survive the loss of funding, but she doubted European countries would fill the gap.

Former Geneva mayor Sami Kanaan emphasised the effect on the Geneva-based organisation: “There will be a direct impact on employment. The United States is the WHO’s biggest contributor. This will have an effect on the organisation’s basic structure”.

Switzerland has expressed “deep regret” over Trump’s decision to withdraw from the WHO, Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA in Davos yesterday.

A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Facebook's parent Meta will slash another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Meta expands in Zurich

Facebook’s parent company Meta has rented a new office space in Zurich, near the Sihlcity shopping centre. The office can accommodate around 180 employees. Meta is planning to invest CHF3.7 million ($4 million) into the office space conversion, which is to include equipment to cool the computer server room and new access barriers.

According to news portal Watson, Swiss employees were less affected by Meta’s 2022 job cuts. Although few new roles have been advertised since, almost 20 positions are currently open in Zurich, where Meta is focusing on artificial intelligence.

The move of various tech companies to Zurich is not without criticism. A report cited by Watson noted that IT firms contributed significantly less to the city’s tax base than banks in 2023, despite higher profits per employee.

solothurnerfilmtage.ch

Picture of the day

The Solothurn Film Festival celebrates its 60th anniversary with a trek around the Jura Arc.

The Jura Arc has served as the setting or inspiration for nearly 100 films, according to the festival’s artistic director, Niccolò Castelli to 24 heures. These include thrillers, comedies, Westerns, science fiction, and even films set in Canada but shot in the Jura Arc.

Film enthusiasts can explore the Jurassic Road trek map on the Solothurn Film Festival website (available in GermanExternal link and FrenchExternal link)

